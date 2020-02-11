Submit to the Photo Arts Club of Toledo’s 34th Annual Photo Contest through March 21

Beautiful pictures of the sights that make up Toledo, its wildlife preserves and more will be the subject of the Photo Arts Club of Toledo’s 34th Annual Photo Contest.

Mounted photographs may be submitted in a variety of categories— people, places, plants, animals and more, including a category sponsored by Metroparks, dedicated to the Oak Opening Regions.

Entry in the contest will cost $5 per photo, with the top three winners in each category receiving a cash prize and ribbon. Entries for this year’s event will be accepted from February 10 through March 21 at a variety of area locations.

For a detailed list of the rules and locations to turn in prints, visit photoartscluboftoledo.com/annualcontest2020