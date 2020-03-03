Ride, Don’t Drive— TASA’S Annual St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl Is Back!

Stay safe and leave the driving to TASA this year! The Toledo Area Soccer Association is bringing its annual St. Paddy’s Day Pub Crawl to the Glass City on Saturday, March 14 from 1-11pm.

The Pub Crawl will feature eight different buses running two separate loops for revelers throughout Toledo, with stops at more than a dozen area bars, including The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar, Ye Olde Cock n Bull, Home Slice Pizza, O’Shea’s, O.B.’s Tavern, Frogtown Johnnie’s, Jamo’s, and more.

There will be no cover to enter any of the bars and you’ll be spoiled by all the beer and food specials you’ll find along the route.

Plus, you can stay as long as you want at any given pub and switch loops at Backyard BBQ.

May the road rise up to meet you!

Passes are only $30!

For more information, visit toledosoccer.org/tasa-annual-pub-crawl