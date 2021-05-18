Imagination Station to present a virtual conversation about climate change

Photo by Patrick Hendry on Unsplash

Help your children understand the science behind man-made climate change and learn what they can do to aid the planet with a new video discussion presented by Imagination Station.

“Climate Change: A Family Conversation” will be presented on Tuesday, May 18 at 6pm on the Imagination Station’s YouTube channel. The show will be hosted by Christina Williams of 13abc and will showcase the work of a pair of climate scientists: Dr. Kimberley R. Miner of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab and Shyla Raghav of Conservation International.

The two experts will answer questions about climate change, what is being done to protect the planet and how viewers can aid in the effort. LeRae Sparrow, a Natural Resource Supervisor from Metroparks Toledo, will also participate to speak about the effects of climate change on a local level.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event and the participants, visit imaginationstationtoledo.org/programs-events/events/climate-change-a-family-conversation.

Imagination Station recently announced that the museum will be reopening to the public on Friday, May 28.