Renaissance Toledo Downtown’s Global Day of Discovery is back this year with many new forms of entertainment to partake in. The lounge will turn into an art gallery, with pieces from the Toledo Museum of Art, Toledo School for the Arts, Dani Herrera, and many other artists. You can even play a round of mini golf here as you peruse the artwork! Snack on donuts from Holey Toledough, or take the elevator up to The Heights, where you can purchase offerings by Brim House Executive Chef Aaron Lawson as you listen to a live performance by Chloe & the Steel Strings. You’ll also learn a new twist on a classic cocktail.

5:30-9:30pm. Thursday, May 16. Renaissance Toledo Downtown, 444 N. Summit St. 419-244-2444. renhotels.com/toledo Free