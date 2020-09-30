Citizens Watch 2020

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

The Ability Center, the Toledo-Lucas County Commission on Disabilities, Partners for Inclusion and the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities will sponsor a pair of virtual Voter Forums focused on issues of disabilities in the upcoming election. The first, held on this date at 6:30pm, will focus on tax issues for Lucas County Children Services, the Metroparks and the City of Toledo. Register at the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities website.



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

The YWCA will host a virtual voter registration drive, as well as a discussion about voter suppression, via Zoom at 4:30pm. Register here.

The second Voter Forum at 6:30 pm will feature candidates for Lucas County Sheriff, County Commissioner and Probate Court, as well as a discussion of accessibility issues at the polls. Register here.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6

The Lucas County Republican Party will present a virtual town hall for Toledo residents to meet candidates and ask questions. The event will begin at 7pm and be streamed via the Party’s Facebook and other social media accounts.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

The Matriots, a nonpartisan political action committee aimed at electing more Ohio women to public office, will hold a virtual hangout at 5:30pm with the group’s members and candidates. Interested attendees can RSVP here.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17



Women’s March is planning another nationwide event of resistance on this date. Visit the official Women’s March website to receive alerts on the latest information.