Celebrate Father’s Day With Area Eats and Activities

Oh, Dads. They supply us with cheesy jokes, make sure we get our oil changed and fix our clogged drains. It’s how we know they love us. Searching for the perfect way to show Dad your appreciation for him this Father’s Day on June 16? You’re in luck. Toledo makes your planning process easy with these fun options.

The eats

Don’t let the precious time you could spend with your dad waste away while you try to cook up a special dinner. Instead, leave the cooking to the professionals and treat dad to a nice meal out. An added bonus: no dirty dishes for you to clean, either.

Hollywood Casino

Make the most stressful part of Dad’s day choosing between surf, turf, or both at the Hollywood Casino’s Father’s Day Buffet. Enjoy New York steak, shrimp and over 30 sides at this endless dinner.

$27.99. 5-9pm. Sunday, June 16. Hollywood Casino, 1968 Miami St., 419-661-5200. hollywoodtoledo.com.

The Toledo Zoo

Take the pressure off of dad this year and let the zoo do the grilling during their Father’s Day BBQ. Enjoy all the barbeque favorites such as hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken, baked beans, pasta salad and, of course, desserts. Need we say more? The event also features animal demonstrations and crafts. Reservations required.

$35/nonmembers. $30/members. 11:30am. Sunday, June 15. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org.

Tony Packo’s at the Park

Tony Packo’s is serving up all Dad’s favorites at their Father’s Day Brunch this year. Along with all their classics like hotdogs, chicken paprikas, and fried pickles, the restaurant also features french toast sticks, cheesy potatoes, scrambled eggs and more. Reservations recommended.

$18.99. 9am-3pm. Sunday, June 16. Tony Packo’s at the Park, 7 S. Superior St., 419-246-1111. tonypackoscatering.com

Activities

Interested in treating Dad to a little something less-traditional this year? The 419 has you covered with plenty of out-of-the-box activities.

Board and Brush

If your dad is handy, treat him to a day at Board and Brush. Not only will you get to spend quality time together, you also both get to leave with a hand-made wooden project to preserve your memories of the special day.

$68. 12-3pm. Saturday, June 15. Board and Brush, 6725 West Central Ave., 419-245-8516. boardandbrush.com.

Put-in-Bay

No need to board a plane to get to the islands, just hop on the Jet-Express and head to Put-in-Bay. The island’s restaurants will feature special discounts for Father’s Day and live entertainment. Put-in-Bay offers something for every type of dad. Challenge him to some putt-putt, go fishing, or do some day-long bar hopping, instead.

Sunday, June 16. 470 Loraine Ave., Put-in-Bay. 888-742-7829. visitputinbay.org.

Foodology

Does Dad like to make his cake and eat it, too? If so, sign him up for a beginner Foodology class where he will learn all the tips and tricks for decorating cookies using royal icing. Let’s be honest, this benefits both you and Dad. He has a great time, and before you know it, his new hobby is making an endless supply of cookies for you.

$45. 4-6:30pm. Sunday, June 9. Foodology, 2059. W. Laskey Rd., 567-970-7100. foodologytoledo.com.

The Toledo Zoo

In honor of Father’s Day, the zoo offers free admission to any dad accompanied by their child.

10am-4pm. The Toledo Zoo, 2 Hippo Way. 419-385-5721. Toledozoo.org.

Wheeler Farm’s Butterfly House

Looking for something less basic than the classic barbeque this year? Then treat Dad to an afternoon wandering through the Wheeler Farm’s Butterfly House. Admission is free for dads all weekend!

10am-4pm. Saturday, June 15. Noon-4pm, Sunday, June 16. Wheeler Farms, 11500 Obee Rd., Whitehouse, 419-877-2733. wheelerfarms.com.

Beer and Bacon Fest

Beer, bacon and some quality bonding time for you and your pops. Head to the Hungarian Club’s annual Beer and Bacon fest which happens to fall on Father’s Day weekend this year. Yep, let’s all just take a moment to breathe in that sweet serendipity.

$30. 4-9pm. Saturday, June 15. Hungarian Club of Toledo, 224 Paine Ave., 419-698-5195. facebook.com/pg/HungarianClubofToledo.

Toledo Museum of Art

If your dad is a car guy, he’ll enjoy the Toledo Museum of Art’s car show inspired by its latest exhibition “Life is a Highway: Art and American Car Culture,” charting the rise of automobility in America. The car show will feature unique vehicles as well as live music.

Free/members. $10/non members. Noon-3pm. Saturday, June 15. The Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org.

Imagination Station

Let Dad leave the worries at the door and bring out his inner child with a day spent at Imagination Station. To honor all dads, they get in free with paid admission for one child.

$11/kids ticket. Sunday, June 16. Imagination Station, 1 Discovery Way, 419-244-2674. Imaginationstationtoledo.com.

Sauder Village

Give Dad the gift of time travel by spending the day in historical Sauder Village where admission for dads is free on Father’s Day. Take a buggy ride, bond with some baby animals, and enjoy brunch at the Barn Restaurant.

$11/adults. Free/children and dads. Noon-4pm. Sunday, June 16. Sauder Village, 22611 State Route 2, Archbold, 1-800-590-9755. saudervillage.com

Father’s Day Cruise

Help Dad see Toledo from a new perspective by taking him for a cruise along the Maumee River. To help you celebrate Father’s Day, the Sandpiper is offering free tickets for dads with the purchase of another ticket. Don’t forget to bring the booze as all Sandpiper cruises are BYOB. Boatin’ and boozin’. What more could Dad want?

$25/ticket. 5pm. Sunday, June 16. 1 Jefferson Ave., 419-537-1212. sandpiperboat.com.