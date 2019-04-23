Enter TCP’s Poetry and Fiction Contest

Got the ‘write’ stuff? We’re looking for the best poems and short stories about the 419 that the Glass City has to offer for our annual poetry and fiction contest.

Entering is easy. Write an original piece of short fiction or poetry (your choice!) about Toledo and keep it 419 words or less.

The deadline to submit is Friday, July 12. Two entry limit per person.

Winners will be featured in the August 28 issue of the City Paper. Any questions? No? Cool. Get to work.

Creativity counts. One winner will be chosen from each category. The winners will each receive a gift certificate for dinner for two. We decide the winners. The usual contest rules apply— e.g. no, Adams St Publishing Co staff can’t enter, nor can our family members. No stealing your poems from someone else, living or dead. No murderous rants or manifestos; we reserve the right to not publish any crazy ramblings.

