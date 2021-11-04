The Fitzgerald Experience Comes to Toledo

The National Museum of the Great Lakes looks back on the 46th anniversary of the tragedy

The National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) will be hosting exclusive tours in honor of the tragic loss of S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald’s 46th Anniversary.

During the weekend of November 6 and 7, the museum will be offering a special guided tour of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker ship to illustrate its similarities to the Edmund Fitzgerald and discuss the events that took place that day in November of 1975. The tour will educate on the theories surrounding how the vessel sank as well as give a brief background of the 29 crew members who lost their lives.

Each tour lasts approximately 75 minutes and will be limited to a small group of no more than 8 people. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. The tours will run on Saturday from 10am-3:30pm and Sunday noon-3:30pm. Due to the popularity of the event, it’s encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting https://nmgl.org/event/the-fitzgerald-experience-2021/ or by calling 419-214-5000 (ext. 200).