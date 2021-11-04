Bittersweet Farms will be hosting a sensory-friendly holiday shopping event at two Target stores in the area. Each store will open an hour early to provide a time for individuals with autism to shop with the lights dimmed, music turned off and limited foot traffic.

Holiday shopping can be overwhelming, especially in public settings. This annual event is held by Bittersweet Farms to give all individuals the opportunity to shop in a comfortable environment.

The shopping event will take place on Wednesday, November 10 from 7-8am at both the Rossford and Holland Target store locations. The event is free and open to the local autism community.

For any questions or more information about the event, contact Development Director Julie Champa at 419-875-6986 ext. 1272 or by email at jchampa@bittersweetfarms.org.

To learn more about Bittersweet Farms and for a full list of their upcoming events, visit their website: https://www.bittersweetfarms.org.