Local jazz ensembles perform in a relaxing outdoor setting at the Botanical Gardens during the Annual Jazz in the Garden Jazz Series. Every Thursday evening through the end of August visitors will be treated to a concert. Ramona Collins Group (August 1). Gene Parker Quintet (August 8). Quick Trio (August 15).

$5-$10 | 6:30-8:30pm |

Toledo Botanical Garden, 5403 Elmer Dr.

419-720-8714 | toledogrows.org