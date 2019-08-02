Stay Sober with Sober Life Meetups

Permanent Skin Artistry owner Jay Jay Brown and tattoo artist Elijah Billian are providing a space for recovering addicts to meet three times a week. Sober Life is all about using art as a therapeutic tool— think sketching and other forms of creative expression— as well as a place to get support. “The goal is to help everyone find their focus during recovery,” says Brown. “Visually, spiritually, and artistically should that suit them.”

10am | Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Permanent Skin Artistry, 3232 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-474-9391 | facebook.com/permanentskinartistry