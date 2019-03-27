What better way to celebrate Michigan’s legalization of marijuana than the 18th Annual Monroe Street Fair Hash Bash Festival? Hosted by Charles Strackbein & Creative Recreation, the free music festival celebrates many genres. Bands to look forward to this year include the Syd Burnham Band, The Muggs, Hullabaloo, Kung Fu Lovers, and many more. Though it’s primarily a music festival, you’ll also find poetry readings, comedy acts, shopping, and art exhibits. Definitely worth the trip!

7:10am-7:10pm. Saturday, April 6. 800 Monroe St., Ann Arbor. Message event Facebook page for details. monroestreetfair.com