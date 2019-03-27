Cinematic festivities

The 57th Ann Arbor Film Festival is in full swing with feature film competitions and shorts. Whether you are into experimental, documentary, or animated films, there will almost certainly be films to suit your taste. Besides the actual screenings, you’ll also see musical performances, panels, roundtable discussions, and get to share your love of film with your fellow cinema buffs. The festival continues with a screening of Happiness is a Warm Project about Bryan Konefsky’s work and it ends with award screenings, plus an after party lasting until midnight with a live performance of Cowboy Microwave Music by Eliot Sheedy.

Ticket prices vary by event. 10am on Wednesday, March 27 to 12am on April 1. 734-995-9356.

Michigan Theater, 603 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor.

Visit the festival website for the full schedule at aafilmfest.org.