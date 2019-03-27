Mudhens opening day

Head out to Fifth Third Field for the long-awaited Mud Hens Opening Day! The season begins with the Mud Hens taking on Louisville, the beginning of a four-game series against them which will be followed by a three-game slate with Indianapolis. Enjoy the first game while wearing a Mud Hens scarf (included with ticket), then catch the free concert at Hensville Park and the post-game fireworks show.

Tickets range from $30-$80. 4:05pm. Thursday, April 4.

Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St.

Visit milb.com for details on package perks.