Elfin’ Brew Hop and Sylvania’s Miracle on Main Street

For a weekend packed with activities visit Sylvania’s Miracle on Main Street. Friday night the Historical Village will host a tree lighting ceremony during the First Friday Artwalk, which brings visitors to local shops and eateries. The Elfin’ Brew Hop will make its rounds to craft breweries on both Friday and Saturday afternoons til close, and Saturday evening the colorful Sylvania Holiday Parade will step off around 5:30pm. Don’t miss the Mistletoe Market, featuring over 30 artisan and food vendors. This event is free.

Friday, Dec. 7 | 5-8pm

Saturday, Dec. 8 | 11am-6pm

Maple & Main Streets, Sylvania | Redbird Arts

419-885-8381 | downtownsylvania.org