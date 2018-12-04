Labor of Love Exhibition at Detroit Institute of Art

Coming to the Detroit Institute of Art, the Labor of Love exhibition showcases new work by visual artists Ruben and Isabel Toledo. The exhibition will include fantastic sculptures, paintings, drawings and interactive installations, all inspired by individual works of art from DIA’s collection. The Toledo pieces will be displayed throughout the Museum next to the work that provided the inspiration. Labor of Love will be on display Sunday, December 16 through Sunday, July 7. Admission varies.

Museum hours:

Tuesdays-Thursdays | 9am-4pm

Fridays | 9am-10pm

Saturdays and Sundays | 10am-5pm

Detroit Institute of Art | 5200 Woodward Ave

313-833-7900 | dia.org