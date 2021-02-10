HerHub celebrates Black Women-owned businesses with Art, Food and Soul

Celebrate some of the Glass City’s Black women entrepreneurs at 419HerHub’s upcoming Art, Food and Soul event on Thursday, February 25. The event will take place at the Fowl and Fodder restaurant at 614 Adams St. Attendees will be able to meet a group of African American women who own businesses in the Toledo area, sample appetizers from four African American-owned caterers and see works by featured artist Cydnee Moore. The event will be divided into three “gallery style” showings over the course of the evening in order to limit attendance and follow COVID guidelines. $25. 4-5pm, 5:15-6:15pm or 6:30-7:30pm. For tickets, visit bhmherhub.eventbrite.com.