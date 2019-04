Celebrate National Poetry Month with a reading in the park by Dan Rzicznek, followed by a restorative yoga session led by Amanda Rzicznek that is suitable for all levels, from those new to the mat to experienced practitioners. Bring your own mat and blanket.

$15-$40 | 11:30am | Saturday, April 13

Simpson Garden Park Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave.,

Bowling Green.

419-354-6297 | Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.