2018 Holiday Gift Guide

’Tis the season to give and be thankful. Show your friends and family how much you appreciate them with a gift that supports local business. Whether you are picking out something specific at a local shop, or want to treat your friend to the flexibility of a gift card, you’ll find exactly what you need at these local businesses.

Toledo Museum of Art’s Museum Store

2445 Monroe St., 419-255-8000.

Toledomuseum.org/visit/store

Give the aesthete in your life artwork suitable for world-famous galleries by picking up a unique gifts, such as fine art books, apparel, children’s educational toys and books, and jewelry, inspired by the Toledo Museum of Art’s collection at the Museum Store. New this year, the gorgeous, limited-edition TMA 2018 Goblet, each designed and produced by the Toledo Museum of Art’s Glass Studio Manager Alan Iwamura, and the 2018 Bloom Ornament, inspired by the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion and the current exhibition Frans Hals Portraits: A Family Reunion.

During the shopping season, TMA members receive 10 percent off eligible items, plus an additional 10 percent discount on November 30. Not a member? You can still enjoy holiday promotions: for the entire months of November and December, nonmembers who spend a combined $35 at the store, café or on exhibition tickets, will receive free parking. Parking is free for Museum members.

Laura’s Framing Place

4400 Heatherdowns Blvd., 419-893-7263.

facebook.com/laurasframingplace

Give family photos, paintings, awards, and other commemorative items the protection they deserve with a beautiful custom frame from Laura’s Framing Place. Treasure memories and make important moments feel permanent with a frame specifically made to meet your style and needs. Owner Laura Osborne has been passionate about picture framing since 1983, and brings her love and experience to her business, which she first opened in 1991.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N. McCord Rd., 419-866-5007.

Rosiesitaliangrille.com

11:30am-9pm, Monday-Thursday & Sunday.

11:30am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday.

Nothing says “take a load off, you deserve it” like gifting a loved one a beautiful night out at one of Toledo’s favorite restaurants. Settle into this Tuscan-style restaurant for fine wine and pleasing Italian dishes, ranging from traditional to contemporary. Clue them in to weekly specials— including 10 ounces of perfectly-cooked prime rib with a side for only $17.99 on Thursdays, and $5-$10 off select bottles of wine on Wednesdays— to help the recipient make the most of their gift card.

Nice Cloud Vapor

3332 W. Laskey Rd. & 5318 Heatherdowns Blvd.

419-481-8151.

nicecloudvapor.com

Have a friend who might want to puff clouds of Bananas Foster, soak up the cool island vibes of Pina Colada, or experiment with blue raspberry slush-flavored vapor? Find aromatic, flavorful and bold blends of e-juice at this locally owned vaping shop. Since 2013, Nice Cloud has been making “Fresh juice tastes better” by providing Toledoans the best of vaping with premium vaping accessories and more than 80 house-made e-juice flavors. Find tobacco tastes, tea-inspired spices, and candy-flavored, fruity blends perfect for the vape-lover in your life at the only e-juice manufacturer in Toledo registered with the FDA.

Firenation Glass Studio and Gallery

7166 Front St., Holland, 419-866-6288

Firenation.com

Looking for a perfect gift for that hard-to-buy-for someone? Come on in to Firenation Glass Studio and Gallery for a handmade glass Snowman! Team spirit hats for the sports fan in your family, or a Mohawk for that rockstar friend. Holiday shopping made local!

Flying Rhino Coffee

201 Morris St., 419-378-1798.

Flyingrhinocoffee.com

Help a friend to start off their mornings the right way— with craft roasted, local coffee and healthy, protein-rich, paleo, gluten-free and vegan pastries from Chef Tracy 419. A perfect place to find boutique items for java junkes, create a gift basket with signature Flying Rhino’s roasts that have been a crowd pleaser at farmers markets since glass artists Gini and Ralph Behrendt first started using an antique coffee roaster in 2005. Today, Angie Cucunato carries on Gini and Ralph’s shared vision.

Zaza Woodfired Pizza & Mediterranean Cuisine

3550 Executive Pkwy., 419-531-2400.

Zazawoodfiredpizza.com

Some people like pizza, some people love pizza, while others are true connoisseurs. Give authentic, fresh and delightfully-crispy wood-fired pizza by presenting your favorite pizza-lover with a $50 gift card to Zaza’s for only $40. Not only will they get to pick up perfectly-prepped pies— made with premium and unique ingredients like grilled eggplant, roasted zucchini, eggs, brie, and more— but they can also sink their teeth into savory, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, like grape leaves, gyros, chicken shawarma, and other favorites.

Mainstreet Ventures

888-456-3463. mainstreetventuresinc.com

Variety is the spice of life, so let the gourmand in your life indulge in both variety and spice with a gift card to Mainstreet Ventures (MSV), which can be used at any of MSV’s 20+ restaurants. Let your favorite foodie decide between MSV’s Toledo area restaurants, including irresistible Italian at Zia’s or Ciao!, sensational steaks at The Chop House, and a fresh catch at the Real Seafood Company. For the full list of MSV restaurants, including six in Ann Arbor, visit mainstreetventuresinc.com/restaurant-guide.