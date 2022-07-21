Harbor Town Tavern hosts event with food, beer and Chef Jeff

Join Chef Jeff at Harbor Town Tavern in Perrysburg, as he serves up an amazing evening filled with delicious food and craft beers.

Chef Jeff & Co. is all about simple concepts with creative flairs and extraordinary results. The distinctive menu for this evening includes: a shrimp ceviche tostada, bbq braised chicken with a peach curry mostarda and cornbread, a Jamaican jerk top cap ribeye, and he will finish the evening’s service with a French cruller topped with chocolate glaze and a crème anglaise.

This meal will highlight the distinctive flavors of Troegs Brewery limited release beers including: Sunshine Pilsner, Nimble Giant IPA, Haze Charmer IPA, and Grand Cocoa Chocolate Stout.

Troegs Brewery is located in our neighboring state of Hershey, PA, and distributes fine crafted brews to many Midwest states.

The Troegs Beer Dinner happens on July 25 at 6pm. Reservations must be made in advance as there is limited space. The cost of this one time night is only $50 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reserve your spot today by calling 419-874-8590 and check out the Harbor Town Tavern Facebook page for more information.