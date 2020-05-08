Grounds-for-Thought-program-donating-to-Colombian-coffee-farm

Bowling Green coffee shop Grounds for Thought recently began a project to help a small Colombian farm’s business survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growing For Tomorrow is the name of a new program where the owners of Grounds for Thought are working with the El Carmelo farm in Teruel Huila, Columbia to help the owners of the coffee farm plant new coffee trees in October of this year.

Grounds for Thought is selling El Carmelo’s imported Colombian coffee through its website. For every two pounds sold, the coffee shop will personally fund the planting of a tree on El Carmelo’s farm.

Parties interested in helping support the farm without purchasing coffee have that option, as well. If a customer simply makes a donation of $15, 100% of that donation will go toward the planting of a dozen trees.

Grounds for Thought is currently closed for sit-down business due to the statewide shutdown, but is still filling orders placed through its website. Customers can purchase El Carmelo coffee in both regular or French Roast, or simply make a donation there.