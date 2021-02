Chef Mikhala Bagot of Island Soul will teach you how to make a healthy, soul food in a virtual class on Friday, February 19, courtesy of the Ebeid Center. Island Soul is a renowned local catering and private chef service, and Chef Mikhala will share some of his tricks to fresh, delicious dishes with a taste of the islands. The online class will begin at 5pm. Attendees can reserve a spot at bit.ly/EbeidRSVP.