Cinco de Mayo to Bring Fourth Location to Toledo Area

The drive for your favorite margarita and taco just got shorter. A Toledo resident favorite is expanding operations to bring a fourth restaurant to the greater Toledo area.

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill is bringing its fourth location to south Toledo.

The local Mexican restaurant chain is a Toledo resident favorite. They currently have three locations, including one on East Alexis, Airport Highway in Holland and Schreier Road in Rossford. Many Toledo residents travel across Toledo to eat at one of the establishments.

“Let me open a restaurant to have another opportunity to serve the community in the area with Cinco de Mayo – they have to drive so far to the other ones,” Victor Santos, owner of the Cinco de Mayo chain, said.

The new location, 2825 Glendale Ave., will shorten the commute many south Toledo residents make to eat at their locations.

Santos expects that the new restaurant will do very well, with the large community, shopping centers and hospital nearby the new location, as well as a loyal customer base.

The restaurant is expected to open soon, pending the acquisition of its liquor license.

The fourth Cinco De Mayo will be similar to the other spots, however it will not feature a patio like the other locations. Live entertainment will be available on the weekends. Follow its Facebook page for information on entertainment.

Having multiple locations helps Cinco de Mayo compete with other area Mexican restaurants by keeping their quality high and their prices low. According to Santos, owning several restaurants allow him to purchase quality ingredients in bulk.

“I’m not gonna say, ‘Hey, I need seven cases of tomato.’ I will buy 40 to 60 cases, so I lower the cost of food. That way I can give a better price to my customers,” Santos said.

For more information on Cinco de Mayo’s new location on Glendale, visit facebook.com/cincodemayotoledo.