March Free Events in Toledo

Friday, Mar. 1
Free First Fridays & Make and Take Craft Day
Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday!
13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green
Saturday, Mar. 2
Bring your “Brilliant Baby” to the Sylvania Branch library for this fun and informative 3-part series. Additional sessions will be in April and May.
6749 Monroe St., Sylvania
March Early Stages (ages 3-4) Drop In Class
A monthly, 45-minute drop-in class for young people ages 3 and 4 that incorporates song, movement, and puppetry
2417 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo
Sunday, Mar. 3
Acoustics for Autism and the City of Maumee will present Sing at the Maumee Indoor Theater.
601 Conant St., Maumee
Monday, Mar. 4
Endangered Species – with the Toledo Zoo
Discover why animals become endangered and what you can do to help them.
5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo
Tuesday, Mar. 5
703 Miami St., Toledo
Wednesday, Mar. 6
A Mountain of Marbles – with Maroks GlassRoots
Games, crafts, and a demonstration on glass blowing a marble with marble masters Maroks GlassRoots.
1320 Sylvania Ave., Toledo
Thursday, Mar. 7
Kool Kat Science – STEM TECH Coding
STEM Tech Coding is a 5-session course for kids interested in building their own video games. Open to grades 3 – 6. Registration is required.
3030 W. Central Ave., Toledo
Saturday, Mar. 9
2024 Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival
Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival is a book festival focused on teens and tweens.
701 Superior St., Rossford
Fun with bubbles, stories, music, and crafts.
1320 Sylvania Ave., Toledo
Kids Music Jam Session – with Forté Music School
Explore musical instruments and end with a jam session.
325 N Michigan St., Toledo
Sunday, Mar. 10
“Spanish Tapas” a free community concert
The Sylvania Community Orchestra is honored to feature violin soloist, Alan Penamon, and special guests, Ballet Theatre of Toledo, in this celebration of Spanish-inspired music.
6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania
Monday, Mar. 11
Community partner Springfield Fire-CPR is planning a fun, educational experience.
1032 South McCord Rd., Holland
Tuesday, Mar. 12
Endangered Species – with the Toledo Zoo
Discover why animals become endangered and what you can do to help them at the Locke Branch Library.
703 Miami St., Toledo
A Mountain of Marbles – with Maroks GlassRoots
Games, crafts, and a demonstration on glass blowing a marble with marble masters Maroks GlassRoots.
1736 Broadway St., Toledo
The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities presents a FREE Inclusion Resource Fair every year to showcase everything from schools to funding organizations and more.
5901 Monclova Rd., Maumee
Friday, Mar. 15
Come bounce, rock, and play during this dance party made just for littles and their grown ups.
3900 King Rd., Toledo
Saturday, Mar. 16
Bring your Pokemon cards to trade with other fans. Grades K-8.
800 Michigan Ave., Waterville
Celebrate Dr. Seuss at the Main Library.
325 N. Michigan St., Toledo
Monday, Mar. 18
Special Education Free Legal Clinic
The Special Education Legal Clinic allows parents and guardians to meet with a special education advocate or attorney virtually in an open and welcoming environment.
Tuesday, Mar. 19
Tuesday Tales – Musical Storytime
A lot of books are also songs! Explore music and books together.
305 Chestnut St., Swanton
Friday, Mar. 22
From March 22-30, find all 10 egg signs and collect the clues to win a prize. Signs will be “hidden” all around the Museum grounds.
13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green
Saturday, Mar. 23
Come to this program at the Main Library to learn some basic skills like writing a thank you note, sewing on a button, and boiling an egg.
325 N. Michigan St., Toledo
Tuesday, Mar. 26
Gamer’s Station – with Nintendo Switch
Stop in for Nintendo Switch gameplay and a variety of fun tabletop games.
3030 W. Central Ave., Toledo
