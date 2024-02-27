March Free Events in Toledo

Friday, Mar. 1

Free First Fridays & Make and Take Craft Day

Come out to the Wood County Museum for free Museum admission every first Friday!

13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green

Saturday, Mar. 2

Your Brilliant Baby

Bring your “Brilliant Baby” to the Sylvania Branch library for this fun and informative 3-part series. Additional sessions will be in April and May.

6749 Monroe St., Sylvania

March Early Stages (ages 3-4) Drop In Class

A monthly, 45-minute drop-in class for young people ages 3 and 4 that incorporates song, movement, and puppetry

2417 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo

Sunday, Mar. 3

Sing

Acoustics for Autism and the City of Maumee will present Sing at the Maumee Indoor Theater.

601 Conant St., Maumee

Monday, Mar. 4

Endangered Species – with the Toledo Zoo

Discover why animals become endangered and what you can do to help them.

5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo

Tuesday, Mar. 5

Locke Branch Library

703 Miami St., Toledo

Wednesday, Mar. 6

A Mountain of Marbles – with Maroks GlassRoots

Games, crafts, and a demonstration on glass blowing a marble with marble masters Maroks GlassRoots.

1320 Sylvania Ave., Toledo

Thursday, Mar. 7

Kool Kat Science – STEM TECH Coding

STEM Tech Coding is a 5-session course for kids interested in building their own video games. Open to grades 3 – 6. Registration is required.

3030 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Saturday, Mar. 9

2024 Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival

Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival is a book festival focused on teens and tweens.

701 Superior St., Rossford

Toddler Time: Bubble Party

Fun with bubbles, stories, music, and crafts.

1320 Sylvania Ave., Toledo

Kids Music Jam Session – with Forté Music School

Explore musical instruments and end with a jam session.

325 N Michigan St., Toledo

Sunday, Mar. 10

“Spanish Tapas” a free community concert

The Sylvania Community Orchestra is honored to feature violin soloist, Alan Penamon, and special guests, Ballet Theatre of Toledo, in this celebration of Spanish-inspired music.

6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania

Monday, Mar. 11

Nacho Ordinary Mondays

Community partner Springfield Fire-CPR is planning a fun, educational experience.

1032 South McCord Rd., Holland

Tuesday, Mar. 12

Endangered Species – with the Toledo Zoo

Discover why animals become endangered and what you can do to help them at the Locke Branch Library.

703 Miami St., Toledo

A Mountain of Marbles – with Maroks GlassRoots

Games, crafts, and a demonstration on glass blowing a marble with marble masters Maroks GlassRoots.

1736 Broadway St., Toledo

Inclusion Resource Fair

The Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities presents a FREE Inclusion Resource Fair every year to showcase everything from schools to funding organizations and more.

5901 Monclova Rd., Maumee

Friday, Mar. 15

Baby Dance Party

Come bounce, rock, and play during this dance party made just for littles and their grown ups.

3900 King Rd., Toledo

Saturday, Mar. 16

Pokemon Trading Card Event

Bring your Pokemon cards to trade with other fans. Grades K-8.

800 Michigan Ave., Waterville

A Seuss Celebration

Celebrate Dr. Seuss at the Main Library.

325 N. Michigan St., Toledo

Monday, Mar. 18

Special Education Free Legal Clinic

The Special Education Legal Clinic allows parents and guardians to meet with a special education advocate or attorney virtually in an open and welcoming environment.

Tuesday, Mar. 19

Tuesday Tales – Musical Storytime

A lot of books are also songs! Explore music and books together.

305 Chestnut St., Swanton

Friday, Mar. 22

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

From March 22-30, find all 10 egg signs and collect the clues to win a prize. Signs will be “hidden” all around the Museum grounds.

13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green

Saturday, Mar. 23

Life Skills for Kids

Come to this program at the Main Library to learn some basic skills like writing a thank you note, sewing on a button, and boiling an egg.

325 N. Michigan St., Toledo

Tuesday, Mar. 26

Gamer’s Station – with Nintendo Switch

Stop in for Nintendo Switch gameplay and a variety of fun tabletop games.

3030 W. Central Ave., Toledo

Shamrock Shenanigans

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the library with crafts.

Monday, Mar. 11

Washington Branch Library

5560 Harvest Lane, Toledo

Toledo Heights Library

423 Shasta Dr., Toledo

Tuesday, Mar. 12

Sylvania Branch Library

6749 Monroe St., Sylvania

King Road Branch Library

3900 King Rd., Toledo

Waterville Branch Library

800 Michigan Ave., Waterville

Wednesday, Mar. 13

Oregon Branch Library

3340 Dustin Rd., Oregon

West Toledo Branch Library

1320 Sylvania Ave., Toledo

Kent Branch Library

3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo

Thursday, Mar. 14

Heatherdowns Branch Library

3265 Glanzman Rd., Toledo

Friday, Mar. 15

South Branch Library

1736 Broadway St., Toledo

Monday, Mar. 18

South Branch Library

1736 Broadway St., Toledo

Edible DNA for Women’s History Month

Learn about DNA – what it looks like and the nearly erased history of scientist Rosalind Franklin. Enjoy building a DNA model you can eat!

Saturday, Mar. 2

Main Library

325 N Michigan St., Toledo

Monday, Mar. 4

Locke Branch Library

703 Miami St., Toledo

Tuesday, Mar. 5

King Road Branch Library

3900 King Rd., Toledo

Monday, Mar. 18

West Toledo Branch Library

1320 Sylvania Ave., Toledo

Toledo Heights Branch Library

423 Shasta Dr., Toledo

Friday, Mar. 22

Lagrange Branch Library

3422 Lagrange St., Toledo

Monday, Mar. 25

Mott Branch Library

1085 Dorr St., Toledo

Wednesday, Mar. 27

Kent Branch Library

3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo