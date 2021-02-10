Boochy Mama’s wins Good Food Award

Toledo native Stacy Jurich will receive an honorary resolution from Councilwoman Katie Moline on Friday, February 12. Jurich is being recognized for her store, Boochy Mama’s Probiotic Tonic, winning a Good Food Award this year, one of only three Ohio companies to be recognized. Boochy Mama’s creation Pamona Divine, a pear, damiana and rose-infused kombucha tea, was recognized in the Elixirs Category of the contest. Boochy Mama’s is created in downtown Toledo, distributing bottles in Toledo, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Cleveland.