Jazz concert honors the legacy of Toledo legend

Art Tatum in the Vogue Room, New York, N.Y. Photograph by William P. Gottlieb, now in public domain.

The memory of legendary Toledo jazz pianist Art Tatum will be celebrated with a virtual concert on Sunday, February 28. Pianist Tim Whalen, a former University of Toledo jazz faculty member, will perform alongside current UT professor of jazz and saxophone player Gunner Mossblad for the event. The event will be free to view on YouTube and Facebook, and will be followed by a virtual reception and Q&A with the performers. The concert will be in support of UT’s Tatum Scholarship Program. To watch the event, go to utoledo.edu/al/svpa/music/tatumconcert.html