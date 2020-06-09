Protesting a Broken System

Organizer Ruth Leonard paced the crosswalk adjacent to the Toledo Police Safety Building, motivating the gathering crowd through her megaphone. A diverse group cheered her on their faces masked. Many carried signs, all standing in solidarity for a cause, not anticipating the impending chaos.

The Police Accountability March, hosted by the Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo started at 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with hundreds in attendance supporting the mission to demand police contract changes for better justice and accountability. The event was designed as a peaceful call to action.

Diana Patton, an inspirational speaker, tied in the symbolism of the breaths stolen from so many Black lives, such as that of George Floyd, engaging everyone in a powerful shared moment. Patton asked participants to take deep breaths, shouting “Peace!” and “Justice!” in between breathing. She exclaimed, “Do not leave this place unchanged. With every single breath you take, you do something. You speak for something. You stand for something. Don’t be silent! Use your breath for the right reason!” Applause filled the air, and the excitement was electric. Everyone was uplifted and determined at the conclusion.

Shouts rang out, “Whose streets? Our streets!” Protestors waved flags and signs and began marching north on Erie Street toward Cherry Street, composed of all races, genders, ages, and backgrounds, calling for justice.

The march began with hope but the mood changed when a Lenco BearCat, (a vehicle designed for the military,) appeared with a group of police. Confused by the show of force, protestors yelled and law enforcement began pulling on gas masks and loading large guns. A few in the crowd hurled plastic water bottles. Clouds of tear gas filled the air. In an instant, the warmth of hope morphed into cold and gray. As the smoke dissipated, it left tension in its wake. As the police left, protestors continued walking, murmuring about the police tactics.

The scene repeated itself in several waves, six times throughout the event, with police at times firing directly at protestors standing on neighborhood sidewalks, with arms raised in submission. With rules unclear and constantly changing, the crowd continued walking as police arrived intermittently, delivering more tear gas and rubber bullets, then disappearing again. At one point, roles seemed to reverse with protestors walked on sidewalks as police marched in the street.

Near Bancroft, a circle formed with speeches and music but stopped when police reappeared.

An officer appeared out of the top of the BearCat. Two white protestors, Don Schiewer, local clergy at Dust Church, and Lee Johnson kneeled, facing the tank, hands raised in the air, keeping the police from pursuing protestors. The police ordered the crowd to disperse. People chanted, “Hands up! Don’t shoot!” Johnson maintained her position despite taking a rubber bullet to the thigh. When she stood, blood ran down her leg.

Johnson later said, “You can’t see my sign in the picture since I’m kneeling on it. It says, “White Silence is Violence.” That’s a powerful, stirring, aspiring slogan for me. As I’m bleeding onto it, I thought how much authenticity that added. Seeing my blood on that sign reminds me that white silence harms not only people of color, but white people as well. I’m marching, kneeling, bleeding because of centuries of white silence and white deafness to the laments of others. I want my actions to reflect my beliefs, that my life is best used in serving others, in limiting my freedom to give others more freedom, in leveraging my position and privilege so that the voices of others may be lifted up and heard. What greater way can I love than to risk my body for others?”

Saray Pratt was holding a sign on Adams Street when she was shot in the leg at close range. Pratt ended up requiring a rod and four screws through her tibia. She said, “It’s like I’m in a bad dream.” Pratt felt the force used was, “excessive and unnecessary.”

At one point the BearCat shooter pointed at me. I was on a sidewalk, away from the rest of the crowd. I had cameras hanging around my neck, clearly a chronicler of the event, not part of the march. Yet I became a target. At first, I thought I should raise my hands in submission but I raised my camera instead. As I peered through the viewfinder, the police officer directed his weapon elsewhere. My heart was in my throat. With “qualified immunity” backing their actions, there was not much I could have done. How symbolic were the moments in this protest against the unlimited power of police brutality!

Late that afternoon, sunset glowed an orange hue on the grounds of the courthouse as people chanted while police stood their ground. Without notice, a curfew was set to begin. As immense clouds of white filled the sky, everyone ran. Eyes burned. Time froze amidst distant screaming. Dizziness ensued and I stumbled to a grassy median, letting the tears fall, trying not to vomit into my N95 mask. As I walked back toward the courthouse a young Black officer approached. He asked if I was ok. I told him I was surprised but that I thought that I was alright. I looked up at him through my burning tears and asked him if he was ok. He sighed and looked at me and said, “This is really hard. I’m in the middle. But we aren’t all bad eggs,” as he began to choke up with emotion, “A lot of us are good. We help the community.” The painful expression in his face showed his anguish.

Don Schiewer, the clergy member that kneeled in front of the police, told me the next day, “Throughout the day I was constantly reminded of the power of presence. When we occupy space we get to determine whether that space becomes sacred or profane. I pray I carved out a few sacred spaces yesterday.”

The opportunity to carve out sacred spaces continues, to determine if our presence is used for justice and mercy and positive change. These are powerful times, and just maybe we are beginning to use our breath to start to heal. To stand up for what’s right. To demand equality and justice. We all breathe in, we all breathe out, and together we can choose to make those breaths count.