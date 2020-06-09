The 2020 Blarney Shamrockin’ Shuffle rescheduled for June 27

At last, hundreds if not thousands of kilt-wearing runners will take to the Toledo streets. The 2020 Blarney Shamrockin’ Shuffle has been officially rescheduled for Saturday, June 27.

The three-mile run/walk will raise money for the Toledo Firefighters Local 92 Muscular Dystrophy Foundation and is hoping to set a new Guinness World Record for Largest Kilt Race. The event was originally scheduled to take place in March but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

For more information, visit the Blarney Irish Pub Facebook page at: facebook.com/blarneytoledo.