Local Voices That Matter

The Community Solidarity Response Network of Toledo organized a rally on Saturday, May 30 held in front of the Safety Building which houses the offices of the Toledo Police Department. The rally was to protest unchecked violence against Black citizens. Inspired by the recent murders of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, thousands of people of all ages, races, and backgrounds came together to express their fears, frustrations, sadness and hope. The local rally was the first activity which began several days of protests. Demonstrations continue in Toledo and surrounding areas as well as the nation at large.

We asked a number of citizens what inspired them to attend the rally and what changes they hoped to see as a result. Listening to the voices of those who are often unheard highlights the gravity of the issues which underlie the protests and the urgent need for changes in our criminal justice system.

Julian Mack, organizer, Community Solidarity Response Network

“We are dealing with what I’ll call state terrorism, and what this is doing to people’s minds and souls. People are fed up with an unjust system . . . The way the police system functions is obviously inherently racist, classist, sexist, biased . . . It’s functioning with impunity and no accountability and with entirely too much power. That power needs to be given back into . . .the people’s hands with a civilian police review board (and) limits on the use of force . . .

(W)e see all the resources that go to (pay for) policing. In most municipalities, over half of their budget goes toward policing, and as far our national budget, most of that goes to militarizing. Yet they tell us to be peaceful. The irony in that!

We need a civilian police review board with actual power . . . where the people can actually hold police accountable. We need to ban all chokeholds. That is not a banned use of force here in Toledo. There needs to be an entire restructuring about how we look at police misconduct. You shouldn’t have to report misconduct of the police to the police. That’s abuse. That’s double traumatizing. . . you cannot have police policing police. . . officers should not use deadly force unless it is their last resort. We’re not seeing that practice. (Visit) joincampaignzero.org, there is a ten-point platform . . . to take police violence down to zero.

(T)he Mayor and Police Chief (in Toledo) have been given the playbook on the best tools and policies to make policing work better. (T)here is a path for reform… this ten-point platform with Campaign Zero has been given to those in power who cannot say they don’t know what to do. They can’t say that anymore. Systemically, we can change.”

Nicholas Whitiker, organizer, Hi-Frequency Movement

“(I)ts been years and years and years of oppression and racial discrimination and police brutality. . . this isn’t anything new. I’m just tired of waking up and seeing more of my Black brothers and sisters just be flat out murdered, and no justice is being done for any of the police officers involved. This is a crucial time for our voices to be heard.

George Floyd is the fourth African-American who was killed (with involvement of the police and civilians) within the last two months. And I feel like people are saying ‘enough is enough. . . ‘we’re fed up’, and peaceful protest isn’t working. People are just tired and angry.

I would like to see leaders in power exercise their power properly and protect the citizens, especially. . . African-Americans. . . I’m all for reform, . . . there needs to be huge police reform in how they train people and how they hire people and doing background checks. Seeing what is going on in their personal lives. I feel like we’re hiring a lot of people without understanding where they’re coming from or what backgrounds they have, religious viewpoints, anything like that that can have them have this bias towards anybody that isn’t the same color as them. I would also like to see us getting more people that look like me, more Hispanics, more people of color, or that identity as anything other than white in these positions of power. I think that would make a huge difference.”

Abelino Ruiz, organizer, Hi-Frequency Movement

“When I saw that video it sparked not just sadness, but outrage. Because that video clearly showed murder. . . you also had three accessories to murder stand idly by. They’re just as guilty. That is why I’m here today. Because I’m angry. I’m very angry. And I’m tired as well.

We want justice for George Floyd and his family. That officer gave him that power to get us out here today. His death never should have happened— but because it did, we’re all out here today, across the country. We want justice for his family. . . We want reform in police training, we want proper vetting, because it’s obvious that what we have today is not working. It’s simply not working. There needs to be a change. We’re not going to wait for this to happen in our community, in Toledo. We’re not going to wait for the next George Floyd to occur. We’re just not!”

Maurice Morris, former Lucas County Deputy (13 years)

“Recent studies talk about how White police officers view the Black community, especially Black men. They view us as uneducated, violent, and aggressive – so if you come into the police department, go through the police academy, and you come out with that same perspective, what are you going to do when you hit the street? You’re going to violate Constitutional rights. And that’s what has happened, and that continues to happen. That has to stop and it has to be a positive change.

I worked in the county jail, so I dealt with pretrial inmates. And I personally witnessed how White corrections officers or deputies in the jail treated Black inmates as opposed to White inmates. There was a disparity, there was a difference, and there were even a couple of my White colleagues that I stepped up to and I let them know, ‘I don’t appreciate what you just did and why you did that. That’s wrong, and here’s why it’s wrong: the White inmates that come through here? You don’t treat them like that.’ So there’s a problem. I saw it. I witnessed it myself.

(When we) hire people to police our communities, you can’t hire those individuals who have that perspective on a particular culture or race in the community. You can’t hire them. . . I know they do background checks, I know they do psychological testing, and some of them – I won’t say slip through the cracks – but they get through. The first thing is, you cannot hire someone who has an issue with a particular community or race of people. That’s the first thing: vetting has to be paramount.

Because I don’t care how much training you give them, their mindset is still the same. So when they graduate from the academy and hit the streets, they still think that we’re (Black individuals are) uneducated, they still think that we’re violent, they still think that we’re aggressive. How do we change that? By not hiring them.”

Remi Zellers

“I’m an African-American woman. I feel like a lot of people forget about Black women, how we are victims of police brutality as well. I just want to be out here— all this love, not just for Black people, it’s so beautiful. It brings me to tears, because we feel like sometimes our voice doesn’t matter. To see that it does— and just seeing all the love, all the support— it’s so beautiful.

We need to start holding these people accountable. . . Just because they have a badge doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be held accountable. They were selected to protect and to serve, and to protect and to serve everybody, not just selected people that look like them. (We must) see change in who we select as police officers . . . if we keep letting it go, (there are) going to be more deaths.”

Leah Willis

“I’m here protesting for my people. Just making sure our words, our voices are heard. Our ancestors were not able to use their voices, . . . it’s our time to use our voices that they weren’t able to use.

I want to see a change happen with police throughout the country. We have to fear our lives every time we get pulled over – it should never be like that. I want to see change. (Police are) not above us; you’re here to protect us, you’re here to serve us – the people. Make sure we are safe, even if we have to go into custody . . . Protect us. I want to see more protection.”

Stephanie McNeal

“Black lives matter! Everybody’s lives matter! We all need to come together. It’s not just Black people, it’s for all colored people. And I have sons – I’m a mother – to get that phone call, I don’t know what I’d do. So I came out here to support everybody. I brought my granddaughter, (even though she fell asleep) – but we are here!

Police officers – we are supposed to trust them. . . all he had to do was take his knee off his neck. And the other ones just stood there and watched. . . you work with him – you could have said, ‘Okay, that’s enough.’ It’s like they don’t care. It’s sad.

Everybody come together – that’s it. We’re all equal. Just get along!”

Artisha Lawson

“I have all brothers. I’m the oldest of eight. So to see, time and time again, that I have to fear that something is going happen to them – the conversation about driving while Black, how to express your anger to the public while you’re Black – but, it’s one thing to tell them in a theory and it’s something else when you SEE the murder that happened in Minnesota. That officer showed no remorse.

We need to stop trying to make people feel comfortable. I’m tired of making people feel comfortable with my Blackness. No other race has to bring down how proud I am of my own race simply because of who I am.

I’m here because I’m tired – I’m tired of crying, I’m tired of being upset, I’m tired of people treating this like it’s a fad or a photo-op. So I’m looking for real change – systemic change – change that makes actual policies that are fair and not just good on paper.

(S)omething immediate that I can see in the City of Toledo is to actually create committees that have power to make authority changes. You need all types of people – it’s going to take actual people that maybe are rough around the edges, but they represent a segment of society. (T)here are 18-, 20-year-olds, first-time voters, and nobody’s talking to them. Nobody is getting their opinion. When you have individuals of a certain generation dominating the conversation, you’re leaving others out. That’s the only way I can see actual change happening.”

Aunna Lay

“My children have to grow up in this world, and they’re biracial. The racism just needs to stop. I worry about them. After what happened with George Floyd – somebody’s got to stand up. Somebody has to make those voices heard, and the only way that seems to work is to protest, to fight against racism.

I’d like to see a whole lot of things change. The tactics that the (police use now) are murdering our people, it’s not helping us. We need justice!

We need unity. Come together as one. Make peace. Let’s do what’s right. We’re all one. We breathe the same and we bleed the same.”