Love in the Time of COVID: Romance in the Glass City

Photo by Sidney Pearce on Unsplash

The most romantic time of year has rolled around once more. With the pandemic still an ever-present issue in our lives, plans to celebrate with that special someone are a bit more complicated. And what if your budget is a bit tight this year? What can you do to tell your significant other how much you care for them?

Here’s a list of ways you can work to make this year’s Valentine’s Day the best it can be. Most of them can be done at home, and all of them are relatively inexpensive. Let’s find a way to show how much you care while staying safe.

Breakfast in bed. It’s hard to beat the classics. Imagine waking up the love of your life with a tray full of favorite morning foods. Take some time out of your day to make them feel like the most important person in your life. Don’t forget to include a copy of the paper– we suggest Toledo City Paper.



Make dinner at home together. Speaking of food, working with each other to create a meal can be wonderfully romantic in its own right. This can be a great way to spend time with your spouse, and offers plenty of chances to bond with one another. And if the resulting meal happens to be held by candlelight, well, so much the better, right?

Cuddle. It’s simple, and it’s good for you. No, really. According to Healthline, cuddling has a variety of benefits, including releasing oxytocin, which helps you feel loved and connected, lowering blood pressure, relieving stress and boosting your immune system. Don’t we all need to strengthen our immune systems these days?

Home movie night. We all have 40 different streaming services available through our TV, computer or game system. Why not put them to use? There are a slew of great classic romantic movies available for you to find and spend an evening watching with that special someone.

PHOTO CREDIT: Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Walk the Metroparks. Some of the most beautiful views in the area can be found in our 19 Metroparks. Whether you want to take a leisurely stroll through the woods or go on a bike ride together, the parks’ trails offer plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors while remaining socially distanced.

PHOTO CREDIT: Metroparks Toledo Facebook page

Chocolate tasting. Studies show that chocolate can reduce the risk of heart disease and help protect your skin from the sun. And, of course, it tastes so good. Grab a box from any of Toledo’s fine chocolatiers and spend an evening sampling them at home. If you can do it by firelight, that just makes it all the more romantic.

PHOTO CREDIT: Boyd’s Candy Store, photo by Ashley Hill

Play games. Recall those board games that you dig out when friends come over? Now that friends aren’t coming over as often, you can still put those games to good use. A round of a classic like Scrabble or Monopoly would work great, but a modern game like Ticket to Ride or Villainous would be a fun change of pace, as well.

Create a scrapbook. This may seem old fashioned, but that’s what’s so fun about it. Dig out some of the old mementos— ticket stubs, items from your first date, photos from the early days— and create a collage of memories. Do this together and make a project out of it, or work on it alone and surprise them on Valentine’s Day.

PHOTO CREDIT: Photo by Rirri on Unsplash

Personalized spa session. Give your significant other the gift of being completely pampered, and you’re the one doing the pampering. You can buy a variety of skin care products from a number of area retailers (support local businesses!), light a few candles and give your partner all the relaxation and attention they deserve.

Virtual vacation. The internet age allows you to connect to the whole world. There are plenty of sites online offering online “vacations,” with live feeds of famous cities and landmarks, to watch for free. Snuggle up on the couch and enjoy an evening in Paris, without ever leaving the 419!

PHOTO CREDIT: Photo by Fabrizio Verrecchia on Unsplash

Online classes. Learn together from home and support each other as you take a course from dozens of sources, concerning most any subject. Want to learn how to dance together? Maybe work out? How about drawing or playing instruments? There are a world of possibilities for you both.

Touring Toledo. Now is a great time to become a tourist in your own hometown. Rediscover some of the landmarks that make the Glass City great, whether it’s a stop by the Toledo Museum of Art, a stroll through Maumee Bay State Park, a visit to the Zoo or taking a photo by Adams Street’s famous Love Wall.

Write love letters. There’s just something special about putting pen to paper and telling someone how you feel about them. Spend a quiet evening writing notes to one another, exchange them and read them together. Don’t hold back, tell them how you feel.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Toledo!