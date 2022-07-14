Dining by the Shore: Waterfront Restaurants Roundup

Maumee River Yacht Club
2735 Broadway
419-382-3625
2pm-5pm (Tap Room) and 5pm-9pm (Dining Room), Tuesday-Friday
11am-9pm (Tap Room) and 5pm-9pm (Dining Room), Saturday-Sunday
MRYC members and guests, AYC and ILYA only
facebook.com/MaumeRiverYachtClub
Have an exclusive summertime dining experience at Maumee River Yacht Club, with a private view of the river and choices including soups, salads, and sandwiches.
Tony’s Quarterdeck
6215 Edgewater Drive Erie, MI
734-863-1010
4pm-9pm, Sunday-Thursday
4pm-10pm, Friday-Saturday
https://www.facebook.com/tonysquarterdeck/
Tony’s Quarterdeck is a great place for casual dining with sandwiches, tacos, and seafood. They also offer cold summer drinks that you can enjoy while sitting on the patio on the water.
Zia’s
20 Main St.
419-697-4559
ziasrestaurant.com
4pm-9pm, Sunday
5pm-10pm, Monday-Friday
4pm-10pm, Saturday
Zia’s offers homestyle Italian food like pizza, pasta and meat dishes at The Docks. Their charming atmosphere continues out onto the patio, where you can enjoy a meal while watching the boats on the Maumee River.
Real Seafood Company
22 Main St.
419-697-4400
realseafoodcorestaurant.com
4pm-10pm, Monday-Saturday
12pm, 9pm, Sunday
The Real Seafood Company sources its fresh fish, oysters, lobster and shrimp off the coasts of New England, the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico to provide high-quality seafood cuisine. A patio with clear river views off the docks completes the experience.
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant
24 Main St.
419-690-8330
mexicanrestauranttoledo.com
11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday
11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday
11am-9:30pm, Sunday
For 28 years, El Vaquero has created authentic Mexican dishes (and, of course, margaritas) with unique combinations of vegetables, spices, and sauces. Enjoy one of their many options while sitting along The Docks waterfront view of the city.
The Heights
444 N Summit St.
419-243-7565
theheightstoledo.com
4pm-12am, Monday-Friday (Kitchen open until 10pm, Pizza service until 11pm, Bar open until 12am)
7am-12am, Saturday-Sunday (Kitchen open until 10pm, Pizza service until 11pm, Bar open until 12am)
Have a delicious beer, wine, or specialty cocktail on the spectacular rooftop bar of The Heights. The inviting and upscale atmosphere is accompanied by sweeping views of the Maumee River alongside the skyline.
Brim House
444 N Summit St.
419-243-7664
Inside the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel
brimhousetoledo.com
6:30am-11am, Monday-Friday
Brim House is your morning destination for a cozy and elegant breakfast. Have your coffee, pancakes, and more alongside the floor-to-ceiling windows.
The Chop House
300 N Summit St. #140
419-720-4336
thechophouserestaurant.com
4pm-10pm, Monday-Saturday
Indulge in a sophisticated dinner at The Chop House, with premium steak, seafood, and wines to choose from. Views of the High Level Bridge and clear skies above the Maumee River make for a pleasant addition.
The Old Bag of Nails Pub
615 Riverside Dr.
567-315-8048
oldbagofnails.com
11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday
11am-9:30pm, Friday
8am-9:30pm, Saturday
8am-9pm, Sunday
Fish and chips, battered pickles, and a variety of pub comfort foods are available at The Old Bag of Nails Pub. Patio seating allows for riverside views in summertime weather.
Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant
6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, MI
734-723-7411
webbersrestaurant.com
12pm-8:30pm, Sunday
4pm-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday
4pm-9:30pm, Friday-Saturday
Beginning as a small carry out in 1933, Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant has been serving beers for generations. Having since added a fitting menu of seafood, sandwiches, and broils, Webber’s is the staple for a fun and casual meal right on the Ottawa River.