Dining by the Shore: Waterfront Restaurants Roundup

Maumee River Yacht Club

2735 Broadway

419-382-3625

2pm-5pm (Tap Room) and 5pm-9pm (Dining Room), Tuesday-Friday

11am-9pm (Tap Room) and 5pm-9pm (Dining Room), Saturday-Sunday

MRYC members and guests, AYC and ILYA only

facebook.com/MaumeRiverYachtClub

Have an exclusive summertime dining experience at Maumee River Yacht Club, with a private view of the river and choices including soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Tony’s Quarterdeck

6215 Edgewater Drive Erie, MI

734-863-1010

4pm-9pm, Sunday-Thursday

4pm-10pm, Friday-Saturday

https://www.facebook.com/tonysquarterdeck/

Tony’s Quarterdeck is a great place for casual dining with sandwiches, tacos, and seafood. They also offer cold summer drinks that you can enjoy while sitting on the patio on the water.

Zia’s

20 Main St.

419-697-4559

ziasrestaurant.com

4pm-9pm, Sunday

5pm-10pm, Monday-Friday

4pm-10pm, Saturday

Zia’s offers homestyle Italian food like pizza, pasta and meat dishes at The Docks. Their charming atmosphere continues out onto the patio, where you can enjoy a meal while watching the boats on the Maumee River.

Real Seafood Company

22 Main St.

419-697-4400

realseafoodcorestaurant.com

4pm-10pm, Monday-Saturday

12pm, 9pm, Sunday

The Real Seafood Company sources its fresh fish, oysters, lobster and shrimp off the coasts of New England, the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico to provide high-quality seafood cuisine. A patio with clear river views off the docks completes the experience.

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant

24 Main St.

419-690-8330

mexicanrestauranttoledo.com

11am-10pm, Monday-Thursday

11am-10:30pm, Friday-Saturday

11am-9:30pm, Sunday

For 28 years, El Vaquero has created authentic Mexican dishes (and, of course, margaritas) with unique combinations of vegetables, spices, and sauces. Enjoy one of their many options while sitting along The Docks waterfront view of the city.

The Heights

444 N Summit St.

419-243-7565

theheightstoledo.com

4pm-12am, Monday-Friday (Kitchen open until 10pm, Pizza service until 11pm, Bar open until 12am)

7am-12am, Saturday-Sunday (Kitchen open until 10pm, Pizza service until 11pm, Bar open until 12am)

Have a delicious beer, wine, or specialty cocktail on the spectacular rooftop bar of The Heights. The inviting and upscale atmosphere is accompanied by sweeping views of the Maumee River alongside the skyline.

Brim House

444 N Summit St.

419-243-7664

Inside the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel

brimhousetoledo.com

6:30am-11am, Monday-Friday

Brim House is your morning destination for a cozy and elegant breakfast. Have your coffee, pancakes, and more alongside the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The Chop House

300 N Summit St. #140

419-720-4336

thechophouserestaurant.com

4pm-10pm, Monday-Saturday

Indulge in a sophisticated dinner at The Chop House, with premium steak, seafood, and wines to choose from. Views of the High Level Bridge and clear skies above the Maumee River make for a pleasant addition.

The Old Bag of Nails Pub

615 Riverside Dr.

567-315-8048

oldbagofnails.com

11am-9pm, Monday-Thursday

11am-9:30pm, Friday

8am-9:30pm, Saturday

8am-9pm, Sunday

Fish and chips, battered pickles, and a variety of pub comfort foods are available at The Old Bag of Nails Pub. Patio seating allows for riverside views in summertime weather.

Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant

6339 Edgewater Dr., Erie, MI

734-723-7411

webbersrestaurant.com

12pm-8:30pm, Sunday

4pm-9pm, Tuesday-Thursday

4pm-9:30pm, Friday-Saturday

Beginning as a small carry out in 1933, Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant has been serving beers for generations. Having since added a fitting menu of seafood, sandwiches, and broils, Webber’s is the staple for a fun and casual meal right on the Ottawa River.