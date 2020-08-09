BUYBLACK419

We have long been warned that, if we do not learn from history, we are doomed to repeat it. Knowing our roots, understanding the past, teaches how history makes us who we are. History is a story that is always being written— it is as much a part of today as it is a part of tomorrow.

This Black History Month, we’re honoring the past by focusing on the future while celebrating the stories of today by recognizing and supporting Black entrepreneurs, businesses, and professionals who help mold our economy and define our city. Spend this month, and the ones that follow, by joining the growing movement of people who actively support Black-owned businesses and demonstrate that, together, we can write the future.

Business listings marked with MBAC were provided with assistance from the University of Toledo’s Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC) Program.

If you would like to be included in our list, please email editor@adamsstreetpublishing.com. We’d love to hear from you.

MEDICAL/HOME CARE

A Wyse Choice Home Care

621 Prentice Ave. | 567-343-2802

care.com/b/l/a-wyse-choice-home-care/toledo-oh

Lafrieda’s Cleaning Services MBAC

Shanette Starks, owner

567-249-9172

Since 2009. Serving Toledo and the surrounding areas.

Twix N Between



Kristin Moncrief, owner

419-754-0278 | twix.n.between@gmail.com

Since. 2015. Mobile Optician and Certified Vision Screener, providing on-the-go optical services. Prescription/Non-prescription eyewear sales and more. Offering a LARGE variety of fashionable frames, several lens treatment options, and so much more. Hassle-free professional optical care at your convenience. “I Come To You.”

VEHICLE CARE

Details By Sino

Chris Sino, owner

2705 Nebraska Ave. | 419-279-1000 | DetailsBySino.com

Car detailer and cash wash.

Kruz N Kleen

1841 Dorr St. | 419-255-5336 | Kruznkleen.com

CONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT

Hill & Co Ventures Commercial and Residential Painting MBAC

Chris Hill, owner

2145 E Scott Park Dr., Suite 1150 | 419-297-0855

Since 2017.

Kynard Enterprises, building and property maintenance company.

5242 Angola Rd. | 419-699-2679 | kynardenterprises.com

Maria King MBAC

Licensed Commercial Realtor in OH and MI

Independent contractor with Reichle Klein Group

One Seagate, 26th Floor | 419-794-3975 | Rkgcommercial.com

Investment property advisor, specializing in private market.

Interfaith Gazette

1232 Flaire Dr. | 419-255-7555 | interfaithgazette.com

Northwest Ohio faith-based newspaper.

Jasmine Schmenk MBAC

JasmineEasler.2@gmail.com

@JasmineSchmenkSings on Facebook

@JasmineSchmenk on Instagram and Youtube.

Since 2016. Singer, songwriter, and actress.

The Juice FM 107.3 MBAC

Fleming Street Communications

5902 Southwyck Blvd. | 419-861-9582 | thejuice1073.com

Since 1997. “The People’s Station.”

Peep Game Comix

Peepgamecomix.com | facebook.com/pgcomix

Digital comics platform by African American creators.

The Sojourner’s Truth

1811 Adams St. | 419-243-0007 | Thetruthtoledo.com

Newspaper, art gallery and event center.

The Toledo Journal

419-472-4521 | thetoledojournal.com

Serving Toledo and Northwest Ohio since 1975.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

The Caribbean Breeze

1830 W. Bancroft St. | 419-472-2512 facebook.com/DextersJamaicanResturant

The Classic Lounge

2224 Nebraska Ave. | 419-531-3707

Evolution Nightclub

519 N. Reynolds Rd. | facebook.com/PartyAtEvolution

Hot Box Bistro

332 N. Erie St. | 419-690-4990 | hotboxbistro.com

Jamaican Spice

1223 N. Byrne Rd. | 419-724-2733 | Jamaicanspicetoledo.com

facebook.com/MirageExpress

J’Mae’s Home Cooking

3312 Glendale Ave. | 419-720-8222

Josephine’s Kitchen

902 Lagrange St. | 419-242-6666

facebook.com/JosephinesKitchen

Our Brother’s Place

233 N. Huron St. | ourbrothersplace.com

The Quality Bar

1424 Cherry St. | 419-243-3291

Ruby’s Kitchen

805 N. Reynolds Rd. | 419-578-5388 | Msrubyskitchen.com

UNB Soul Food Cafe

1855 S. Reynolds Rd. | 419-382-1820

facebook.com/Unbsoulfoodcafe

The Upgrade

2650 W. Laskey | facebook.com/TheUpgradeBarAndSpirits

BAKERS & CATERERS

Classy Occasions

419-205-0760 | Classyoccasions.com classydecorations@yahoo.com

Indulging Edibles

419-460-8114 | facebook.com/indulgingedibles

So Sweet Kakes

419-699-5412 | facebook.com/sosweetkakes

We Be Ribs MBAC

James McDay, owner

419-537-9268 | Weberibs.com

Since 1993. Food trucks, catering, BBQ, pig roasts and wholesale products.

HEALTH & FITNESS

Boxhouse Fitness

Tina Miller, owner

3606 W. Sylvania Ave. | 419-740-0218 facebook.com/BOXHOUSEFIT

Download the app for ALL of their info, available in GooglePlay or the App Store!

Faith and Fitness Ministry MBAC

Deborah Murphy, owner

1172 Shadow Ln. | 419-260-6086 | Faithandfitnessministry.org

ministry.faithandfitness@gmail.com

Since 2018 Empowering individuals to stay healthy in mind, body and spirit.

Jaimee Pettis, yoga instructor

6625 Maplewood Ave., Sylvania | Californiayogastudio.com

Wellness Lifestyle Group MBAC

Bobby Cooper Jr., owner

2255 W. Laskey | 513-447-3927 | Wellnesslifestylegroup.com

@WellnessLifestyleGroup on Facebook wellnesslifestylegroup.oh@gmail.com

Since 2017. Holistic pain and stress management.

BEAUTY & PERSONAL

Beauté Asylum Salon

419-377-9933 | @beaute_asylum on Instagram

Lavettecephus.com

Blessed Hands Beauty Bar

1028 N. Holland Sylvania Rd. | 419-961-0954 facebook.com/blessedhandsbeautybar

Bridgette’s Beauty Salon

966 S. Reynolds Rd. | 419-381-8994 | bridgetteshair.mayvenn.com

Brows by CJ

Inside Sola Salon in the Beverly Hills Shopping Center at 5201 Monroe St. | 419-460-1912 | colleen@browbycj.com

PhiBrows Certified MicroBlading Artist Colleen Jones.

Flakes Does Dreads

At Styles Unlimited | instagram.com/flakesdoesdreads

Kimz Kuttin Up

12 E. Bancroft St. | 419-242-0991

The Kitchen Salon

419-984-0395 | Thekitchensalon.com

Natural hair resource offering products, education and more.

Platinum Sky Nail Bar and Beauty Lounge

4050 Airport Hwy. | 419-469-8980 facebook.com/PlatinumSkyNailBar

Powell’s Barber and Beauty Supply

901 Nebraska Ave. | 419-243-7731 | powellsbeauty.com

Studio 32NINE Salon Suites & Spa

1244 Flaire Dr. | 567-315-8499 | Studio329salon.com

Styles Unlimited

2101 Monroe St. | 419-244-6454

Transformations Natural Hair Salon

419-810-1341

facebook.com/Transformations-Natural-Hair-Salon-102646406536248/

EDUCATION & CHILDCARE

A Mother’s Touch Creative Education and Child Care LLC

1320 Walbridge Ave. | 419-389-7623 | Facebook.

Anna M. Walker, owner. Since 1994.

Cardan Montessori Learning Center

419-787-7376 | cardanmontessori.com facebook.com/cardanlearningcenter1

Creative Hearts Educated Minds Learning Center

6030 Secor Rd. | 419-472-0580

Gateway Youth Development Program MBAC

KaTrice Perry, owner

419-378-9899 | gatewayydp@gmail.com

Since 2018. Transitional independent living for youth.

Ms. Cathy’s Learning Center

1722 N. Detroit Ave. | 419-244-0030 | facebook.com/mscathyslearningcenter

Mzz Mary’s House Daycare

811 Belmont Ave. | 419-242-8497 facebook.com/MzzMarysHouseDaycare

Young Queens Nonprofit 419 MBAC

Vashti K Coleman, owner

567-225-7593 | facebook.com/youngqueensnonprofit

instagram.com/youngqueens_nonprofit419

Since 2015. Networking and empowerment for local women.

RETAILERS

Bag Me

5119 Dorr St. | 419-531-9699 | facebook.com/BAGME1

E Scentrix MBAC

Eric Long

Since 2018.

@E Scentrix Candles on Facebook | @e_scentrix on Instagram.

Unique handcrafted soy candles.

EyeEnvy Eyewear MBAC

Vashti K Coleman, owner

567-225-7593 | shopeyeenvyeyewear.com

facebook.com/eyeenvy | instagram.com/eyeenvy_eyewear

Since 2015. Eyewear retailer.

The Magical Mystery Shop MBAC

Ronald K. Edwards, owner

5650 W. Central Ave., Ste. B | 419-725-9767

themagicalmysteryshop@yahoo.com facebook.com/themagicalmysteryshop

Since 2013. Ecommerce store also featuring tie dye clothing.

Simply D’Vine Boutique

3606 W. Sylvania Ave. | 567-455-5940 | Simplydvinebtq.com

Toledope MBAC

Christopher and Drake Bunn, owners

3111 Sylvania Ave. | 419-290-4105 | 419-480-7884 toledopeapparel.com

A Toledo clothing brand for everyone to wear to feel dope in.

CLOTHIERS

Ayaiya LLC MBAC

Jamés Etim, Lead Designer

419-266-4035 | Ayaiya.com | James.etim@ayaiya.com

Since 2016. Creating accessible and contemporary African fashion.

Autumn Gineen Atelier

1811 Adams St. | 567-318-2248 | autumngineen.com

Eden Tailoring

419-503-0620 | Edentailoring.com

The House Of PLWbrand MBAC

Vashti K Coleman, owner

567-225-7593 | facebook.com/prettylittleweird

Since 2015. Creative directing, and content development.

Ollie Nicole Clothing

419-392-2524 | ollienicole1@yahoo.com | Ollienicolestore.com

Spiritual Sportswear by Sunshine

1-800-993-3887

Dawn Polk, owner

My business is designed to unite, encourage and inspire women across America! I handcraft and design unique, high-quality Christian sportswear for women that will catch your eye and spark conversation about truth while looking pretty.

Toledope Apparel

3111 W. Sylvania Ave.

419-290-4105 | toledopeapparel.com

ACCESSORIES

Customtreatz MBAC

Afi Hemmings, owner

419-318-8911 | @customtreatz on Facebook and Instagram.

Since 2012. Unique handmade jewelry and cellphone case design.

BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

A Byrd’s Eye Photography

Owner Amber Miller Byrd

3613 Monroe St. | 567-343-2886 | abyrdseyephoto.com

Ariel Ellis Digital Solutions

419-482-8072 | arielellisdigitalsolutions.com

Best Choice Insurance LLC MBAC

Imari Osby, owner

bcinsurance18@gmail.com

Since 2018. Independent insurance broker.

Blue Force Mobile Training Team MBAC

Marvin Whitfield, owner

P.O. Box 422 Perrysburg, Ohio, 43552.

434-466-1287 | blueforcemobiletrainingteam.com

Since 2009. Safety, leadership, diversity, inclusion, and implicit bias management training.

Leap Graphics

Valerie Thompson, owner

419.304-0083 | leapgraphics.com

Graphic Design and Marketing Firm

Live 4 Change, LLC MBAC

Dr. E. Michelle Mickens, owner

Live4changellc.com | 614-349-6864 e.michellemickens@live4changellc.com

Since 2016. Strategic leadership development consultancy.

Lladheena Shabazz MBAC

Manager with Legalshield.

567-315-2642. Lshabazz78.wearelegalshield.com

Since 1972. Access to United States and Canadian law firms on a subscription basis.

Matching Peace MBAC

Kelley Webb, owner

PO Box 605 Maumee, OH 43537 | 419-266-7474 matchingpeace.org

Since 2018. Mentoring and small business equity and inclusion training.

NylaRay Optimistically Bold MBAC

Dena Walker Williams, owner

427 W Dussel Dr., Suite 210, Maumee | nylaray.com

Since 2005. Coaching, companion care and technical writing services.

The Social Butterfly, LLC

419-367-9765. | Thesocialbutterflyllc.com

Small business marketing and promotions and event host.

Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union

1441 Dorr St. | 419-255-8876 | Toledourban.net

Your Computer Needs of Toledo, LLC



Amber S. Hawkins, President/CEO/Consultant

P.O. Box 341, Toledo, OH 43697-0341

419-304-4564 |

yourcomputerneeds.net

EVENT PLANNING

Charlotte’s Web Activity Center

5319 W. Bancroft St., in Reynolds Corners

419-725-1336 | charlottes-web-activity-center.hub.biz

Club 300

3304 Collingwood Blvd. | 419-244-0620

facebook.com/club300inc/

Full-service catering and banquet hall.

Distinguished Affairs Event Planning

567-318-3161 | distinguishedaffairsplanning.com

First Comes Love Bridal & Weddings MBAC

Shunda Collins, owner

419-250-0108 | Firstcomesloveweddings.com

Since 2016. Wedding planning.

L’Ambiance Banquet Hall

5237 Renwyck Dr. | 419-519-9592 | Lambiancebh.com

Par Excel Events, LLC MBAC

Brenda Pasker-Duhart, Owner

567-218-3001 | Parexcelevents.com

facebook.com/parexcelevents

@parexcelevents on Instagram.

Since 2012. Certified Wedding and Event Planning service.

Trazon’s Creations

419-509-1139 | facebook.com/trazonscreationsllc

Serving and Supporting

Making opportunities accessible

Between 2007 and 2012, the number of Black-owned businesses in the United States increased by 34.5 percent. While positive trends continue, Black entrepreneurs owned only 2 percent of U.S. companies in 2014 despite African-Americans making up only 12 percent of the nation’s total population. What’s going on?

Issues of capital

Less than 1 percent of venture capital funding goes to African-American business founders, with only 0.2 percent going towards startups founded by Black women. In 2018, Guidant Financial surveyed black entrepreneurs about their challenges and funding issues were identified as a primary obstacle. Eighty percent said lack of capital was the most challenging aspect of running a business— when it comes to funding, 70 percent of the entrepreneurs surveyed used their own cash, 23 percent received help from friends and family, and 11 percent used their 401(k) to finance their business.

Despite these challenges, Black business is continuing to increase and programs, conferences and incubators— such as ACT House, Backstage Capital, and InvesU App— are working to combat issues of funding by providing much needed support.

Local impact

Locally, The University of Toledo’s Minority Business Development Center (MBDC), which houses the Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC) Program within its office complex, serve the needs of Black business owners in Northwest Ohio by providing critical business services at no cost.

In 2017, the businesses and entrepreneurs that used the MBDC generated more than $19 million in sales and created 138 jobs. On the heels of this success, the MBDC is planning a major expansion that will allow the program to help even more people.

Widening the net

As of January 2019, MBDC founder and executive director Dr. Shanda Gore has secured a $400,000 grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Minority Business Development Agency to establish the Global Virtual Business Center (GVBC), a 24-hour online resource which is expected to launch the next few months. The website will expand the mission of the MBDC, widening the net of who they can help, by offering the same resources through a digital platform.

“We’re really trying to fill a niche that hasn’t been out there,” says Gore. “The Department of Commerce sees the need and has shown support for the program. We felt like we needed to reach customers where they’re at— beyond the 8am to 5pm schedule. To work globally, you have to be able to work in more than one location.”

To learn more about the Minority Business Development Center, the upcoming Global Virtual Business Center, and how to obtain a minority-owned business certification, visit utoledo.edu/incubator/mbac

#28to365challenge

Since February 1st, lifelong Toledoan Cecil Holston II, a therapist at RFS Behavioral Health, has patronized at least one Black-owned businesses each day. While he originally planned for the challenge— dubbed the #28to365challenge on social media— to last through the end of February, he has since decided to continue through the end of the year.

“I wanted to celebrate Black History month in a more supportive way, rather than talking about history, trying to create history,” explains Holston. “I want to challenge myself to support Black-owned business and bring awareness to businesses that many are unaware of and therefore don’t support.”

As word about the #28to365challenge spread, so did support. Other Toledoans have joined the challenge and businesses Holston has supported on social media have thanked him for increased exposure and sales.

To join the challenge, or to follow Holston’s journey, search the hashtag #28to365challenge on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Myths/ Facts/ Challenges Of African American Business Owners

Provided by the Minority Business Assistance Center (MBAC)

utoledo.edu/incubator/mbac

MYTH #1: You have to hire an attorney to start a business.

Although legal guidance is helpful, to begin a small business typically just complete paperwork and pay a small filing fee. In Ohio, the cost is $99 to form an LLC.

MYTH #2: You have to spend “big bucks” and hire numerous professionals to get started. Some entrepreneurs have multiple talents which may include marketing, operations, accounting/finance, etc. A small business person can engage a “board of advisers” for general help and ideas. The owner may later contract with these individuals when business needs become more complex and the Minority Business Assistance Center is here to help.

MYTH #3: A business plan costs thousands of dollars. The Minority Business Assistance Center in Toledo provides help with a no cost solution for business startups and business plans.

MYTH #4: Hiring a business consultant will be too much to even consider. This type of expertise can be valuable to help a business launch appropriately. However, there are many sources for free business consulting and advising. The MBAC can help get you started and give free advice to help grow yours business.

MYTH #5: Finding a space to do business outside of my home is too big of a step when I start. Many businesses start at home. When it’s time to get out of the house, places like UT’s Minority Business Development Center can be a perfect solution. This program provides a complete package a business office, wrap around services and business coaching. You may also look at office sharing with complementary businesses. A commercial real estate professional can also help assess your needs.

MYTH #6: You have to have an 800 credit score to get financing. The fact is that you should have a relationship with a bank or financial institution to help you through the process. Additionally, there are special programs and organizations that offer more non-traditional loan sourcing. In the Toledo area, The Financial Opportunity Centers help business owners understand, take advantage of and give clients strategies to increase their credit worthiness.

MYTH #7: You have to pay to be certified as an Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and the certification is hard to obtain. While some organizations do charge to participate and be certified for their corporate participation programs, the State of Ohio MBE certification has no charge and is accepted by a number of private entities. The MBE program seeks to expand options for state purchasing by encouraging MBE-certified businesses, both small and large, to do business with the state and the processing time to obtain the certification has been greatly reduced. State agencies are directed to source a portion of their goods and services from MBE-certified vendors. The state also provides a wide range of business development resources. The Toledo MBAC office can help you apply.