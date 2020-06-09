Practice your lotus position at the Toledo Botanical Garden

Yoga fans who have been looking forward to returning to class are in luck. The Toledo Botanical Garden began its 2020 Outdoor Yoga series on June 2.

Area instructor Jenn Kyoan McCullough of Integration Yoga with Jenn will be leading class weekly at the Gardens on the western side of the Grand Allee. As concern about COVID-19 still runs high, students will remain six feet apart from each other.

Classes cost $15 a session, with discounted rates for those who buy multiple classes.

To reserve a space, go to jennifer-mccullough.square.site