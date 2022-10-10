Book Notes October 2022

Find (and meet) your new favorite writer

Remember how much fun book fairs were when you were a kid? How would you like to have that kind of fun again, along with the chance to meet some authors in person? The 2022 edition of the Writer’s Block Author Fair, Saturday, October 22 at Franklin Park Mall, will feature 30 writers from the Toledo/Northwest Ohio area. Discover new writers and support local creators all in one place. 11am-5pm. Search “Writer’s Block Author Fair 2022” on Facebook. Free to attend.

Go get-together at Goth Gala

Bust out your chokers, it’s time to get gothic at the first annual Goth Gala, Saturday, October 1 at the Sofia Quintero Art and Cultural Center. This glamorous evening will feature dinner, dancing, live art on display and a silent auction. The keynote address will be given by local comic author Dirk Manning, creator of Tales of Mr. Rhee. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Northwest Ohio Teen Book Festival. Admission starts at $100 for two tickets. 6-9pm. 1222 Broadway St. 567-336-6188. Search “Goth Gala” on Facebook.