Try These 5 Virtual Fitness Classes From Toledo Trainers

With most of us staying home as much as possible during the pandemic, it’s all too easy to become one with our couches— not the best way to boost our immune system when we need it most. Luckily, there are lots of ways you can keep a consistent fitness routine without leaving your home. We made a list of five local fitness hubs that have online classes (some of which are free) so that you don’t miss a beat with maintaining your health and wellness.

Go M.A.D. Fitness Toledo has free videos from their trainers you can follow from home that will definitely help you get your sweat on! Think high-energy Insanity and Mad Zone Circuit classes, but also intermediate yoga classes that will keep you both fit and zen.

For more info, call 419-724-7051 or visit facebook.com/gomadfitnesstoledo.

The gym may be closed right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t stick to your workout regimen with their virtual classes and even virtual personal training. By using their app, you’ll have access to a wide variety of classes, including yoga, spin and circuit training for only $15 a week.

Check out your options at lbscircuittrainingtoledo.com or call 419-279-5921 with any questions.

Essence Mind Body Studio’s holistic approach to wellness is still accessible through their array of virtual yoga classes. Whether you are in the mood for restorative yoga, or a flow with a more energetic, pilates-influenced approach, this Maumee studio is an excellent tool to get you through these uncertain times. Visit their website to see which classes are being offered via Zoom. Prices range from $18 per class to $150 per month for unlimited classes.

For more info, call 419-873-6463 or visit essencembs.com.

Toledo Yoga has an excellent deal on their sculpt, power, and restorative yin yoga classes. It’s 30 days of unlimited yoga for $30, but you can also do their live Zoom classes for $8 per class. Their focus on mindful fitness is a great fit for both yoga newbies and folks who have been hitting the mat for years, and they boast a library of more than 100 classes. Purchase your individual classes or membership via their website.

For more info, call 419-531-0006 or visit toledoyoga.com.

If you are looking for a comprehensive plan to improve your health, Sylvania Fit Body Boot Camp’s 6-week transformation challenge is a must-try. Not only will you benefit from online workouts led by their personal trainers, but they also provide a nutrition program to help you boost your immunity and feel your best. $20 per week for 6 weeks plus registration fee.

For more info, call 419-377-7141 or visit fitbodybootcamp.com.