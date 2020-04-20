Spoil Yourself: 6 Toledo Sweet Shops That Deliver

While there are 250+ Toledo-area restaurants offering carry-out, curbside, delivery and more to satisfy your savory cravings, settling the desires of your sweet tooth can be more difficult.

Fortunately, some of the area’s best doughnut shops, bakeries and sweet shops are ready to deliver decadent desserts straight to your door.

Here are a few places serving up sugary favorites that are so good you’ll want to skip dinner.

We promise you’ve never had a funnel cake like this. Loaded with ooey-gooey, indulgent toppings, this roaming family-owned sweet shop gives the carnival favorite the royal treatment. From Strawberry Cream Cheese Crunch to Cinnabon, Fruity Pebbles, Orea Cookies and Cream, and more, these creative funnel cakes are almost too beautiful to eat.

Available through delivery or in person. Follow Glaze’Em Gourmet on social media (Facebook and Instagram) to see where they set up next. For more info, call 419-392-6714.

If nostalgia has a taste, it can certainly be found at Toledo’s favorite candy store, which features old-school treats, unusual sweets and everything in between. While the iconic pink and mint green shop isn’t open to walk-in customers, Boyd’s is making sure you can still feed your inner child.

Available through curbside pick up and shipping. For more info, call 419-720-7387.

Craving a slice of decadent, gourmet cheesecake? Eston’s has you covered. The Toledo bakery, which has been satisfying local cravings for more than three decades, is staying strong through the pandemic. Find gorgeous, sophisticated cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cheesecakes, cheesecake cupcakes (!!!), and more, in a variety of signature flavors.

Available through curbside pick up and delivery, with free delivery offered for select ZIP codes. Find the full details online. For more info, call 419-885-9442.

Even vegans will be pleased by the goodies found at this locally-owned confectionery. In addition to bakery standards like muffins, croissants, bagels and more, the shop lives up to its name with a stunning display of cake and yeast donuts, prepared for vegan and non-vegan diets. Follow Cafe Donuts on Facebook for daily specials, like carrot cake donuts with whipped cream cheese frosting.

Available through curbside pick up and DoorDash delivery. For more info, call 419-882-1787.

You don’t have to go to Paris for fresh and authentic macarons. Just visit So Sweet, the local authority on these delicate, meticulously-made and oh-so-cute confections, which offers more than 30 flavors of the bite-sized meringue-based desserts. The patisserie also specializes in sophisticated French cakes, Lebanese pastries, and other picture-perfect masterpieces.

Available through curbside pick up and GrubHub delivery. For more info, call 419-474-5445.

Have you ever had kulfi? The smooth and delicious “traditional Indian ice cream” is just one of many unique Bengali sweets available at this newly-opened Indian street food eatery. Stop by to explore the display case of colorful, Southeast Asian treats and sample something new. Don’t forget to pick up a mango lassi— a tangy drink that blends yogurt, milk and fruit— to wash it all down.

Available through curbside pick up and DoorDash delivery. For more info, call 419-214-1790.