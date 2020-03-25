5 Virtual Events In Toledo: The Week of April 16

Need something to do? Toledoans are finding new ways to connect from a distance.

Here are five upcoming virtual events to add to your calendar:

Thursday, April 16 at 5:30pm

Mud Hens Virtual Opening Day

The unofficial Toledo holiday goes on as scheduled with a virtual opening day, featuring community activities, dance competitions, birthday celebrations, a stream of a classic Mud Hens game, and much more. Grab a drink, fire up the grill, and enjoy this homerun. For more info on ways to participate, visit here.

As a bonus, pregame with your own dance party at home with BookTheDJ’s Mid-Day Mixdown live DJ sets, offered every day at 3pm. Today, the Mid-Day Mixdown will blast an Opening Day mix from the Blarney Irish Pub. Catch a Fun Mix on Friday, via Pizzapapalis, and a mix of jazz, blues and funk mix on Saturday, via The Toledo Club. To watch live, visit Twitch.tv/bookthatdj, bookthatdj.com or facebook.com/bookthatdj.

Thursday, April 16 at 8pm

The Tip Jar Live

Before the pandemic, Maumee Bay Brewing Company filled its 201 Morris St. venue with jazz every Wednesday night. While the in-person jazz nights have been postponed, music lovers can still catch live jazz from The Tip Jar on Thursdays through a stream. This week’s virtual experience features Organic Ingredients’ Tim Tiderman. Check it out at 8pm on the MBBC Facebook page.

Sundays at 10am

Zen Meditation for Beginners

Minding your mindfulness? Learn how to use Zen meditation to keep calm during stressful times. The Buddhist Temple of Toledo offers virtual classes for beginners every Sunday at 10am. Register for the Zoom class here, and visit the Temple’s Facebook page for information on other upcoming virtual classes.

Sunday, April 19 at 7pm

OT Live 419 Day Celebration

Want to party (from home) with the local music scene? Join the Ottawa Tavern for a live stream concert featuring Mat Kerekes, Nick Stoup of Equipment, Jacob Sigman, Ian Reiter of Grubby Paws, and Ben Stalets. This mini virtual music fest also serves as the kick-off for the OT’s COVID relief GoFundMe campaign, which will support the operating costs of this historic live music venue (first built in 1925!).

Wednesday, April 22 at 7pm

The Press Club of Toledo’s Virtual Community Town Hall

Curious about how the Coronavirus has impacted local media and communicators? Hear from journalists and leaders from Toledo news outlets during this virtual forum hosted by the Press Club of Toledo. To RSVP and receive login info, please email pressclub@bex.net.

Have a virtual event you’d like to share with us? Send the info to us at submissions@adamsstreetpublishing.com.