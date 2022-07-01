MARKETPLACE CHANGES

- There’s nothing like fresh-baked cookies. Cookiecuterie, 6801 W. Central Ave., Unit D (the former site of Cake in a Cup), is a full-fledged cookie bakery with a mouth-watering array of options for every sweet lover. With cookies in a variety of flavors and sizes, macarons and a trademark “Cookiecuterie” party tray, this bakery is a delicious destination. cookiecuterie.com
- The former Stein Mart at 3315 Central Ave., in the Westgate Village Shopping Center, will soon house TJ Maxx. The national department store chain will move into the space later this year. Earnest Brew Works is also planning to open a taproom in Westgate this year.
- Area nail salon and specialists in hand- painted nail artwork The Nail Room has expanded to a second location at 5750 Secor Rd., near Monnette’s Market.
- Sean Brezzell and his family, the owners of 24th Cheesecakerie, have wowed customers for years with their creative flavored cheesecakes. The store announced plans to move into the Franklin Park Mall soon. 24thcheesecakerie.com
- National chain VIO Med Spa (also spelled “V/O,” standing for “Value in Ourself”) will open a Toledo location this summer at 4038 Talmadge Rd., near Franklin Park Mall. VIO offers a variety of cosmetic and anti-aging treatments including BOTOX and body contouring. viomedspa.com
- Perrysburg diners in the mood for Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub’s famous Garlic Dippers or Chicken Ranch Pizza are in luck. The newest location of the popular local chain will open at 140 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, the site of the former Ken’s Flower Shop. This will be the seventh Sidelines location in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. sidelinessportseatery.com
- A feast of Asian delights will greet Toledo diners when Kiran Asian Mart opens at the Westgate Village Shopping Center on Secor. Offering grocery items used in Indian, Japanese and Korean cuisine, the store will also feature a food court to serve prepared delicacies on site. This will be the second store opened by the owners, who also operate Hua Xing Asia Market in Ypsilanti. The store is scheduled to open in July.
- Classic Mexican food is elevated to epic eats at Agave & Rye, a restaurant chain that will make its Toledo debut with a location at the Town Center at Levis Commons, in the former site of Max & Erma’s. Featuring traditional tacos and other street foods paired with a tequila bar— offering over 90 varieties— Agave & Rye opened its first restaurant in Kentucky in 2018. The Levis Commons location is scheduled to open in the fall. agaveandrye.com
- It’s gobble, gobble and nothing but the gobble at TurkeyUp Toledo at 3200 N. Holland Sylvania. The only all-turkey based restaurant in the Midwest, TurkeyUp offers a variety of fall-off-the-bone-tender turkey dishes and signature sauces for both dine-in and carry-out. Don’t miss out on their slow smoked and stuffed turkey legs! turkeyuptoledo.com
- Hail to the king! BD’s Lemonade King, that is. The new food truck offers fresh-made lemonade from pristine seedless lemons, flavored with cane sugar and available in 10 different flavors. Enjoy the perfect glass of summer’s perfect beverage! facebook.com/
LemonadeKingToledo
- One of Toledo’s most popular Mexican restaurants has new owners as El Camino Real at 2500 W. Sylvania Ave. at Douglas Rd. has been transformed into La Fiesta. The change came on June 1 as La Fiesta, a chain restaurant with locations in Maumee, Dayton and Troy, took over. El Camino’s other Toledo restaurants, El Camino Sky in Oregon, La Chalupa in Point Place and Old El Camino in Swanton, remain open.
- The latest addition to the Carlos family of restaurants will open in downtown Perrysburg this summer as Lupita’s Cantina makes its home at 209 Louisiana Ave., the former site of Casa Barron. facebook.com/LupitasCantinaPBURG
MARKETPLACE CHANGES
LOCAL BUSINESS UPDATES