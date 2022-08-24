Get a Step Up with Small Business Pitch Competition

JumpStart, Inc. is inviting area entrepreneurs to take their shot at growing their business with the latest edition of their “Stepping Up in the Glass City” Small Business Pitch Competition. The event will be held on Wednesday, August 24 at Assets Toledo.

The event is designed to highlight local business people with big ideas in the Uptown and Junction neighborhoods, as well as participants from ProMedica’s Ebeid Center. Entrants will get the opportunity to “pitch” their business ideas.

Each contestant will receive $50 for participating, and the entrant who gives the best pitch will take home a $200 prize.

If you’re interested in pitching your ideas to the community, sign up to attend the event at the Eventbrite page.

6-7:30pm.

Assets Toledo

2200 Jefferson Ave. #1