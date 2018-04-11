2018 Bike Month: Community Ride Guide

Friends that bike together, stay together.

Stockholm in the 1970s was the starting place of group bicycling, and the movement came to California in the early 90’s. In 1992 the first ‘Critical Mass’, a group ride organized to raise awareness of social issues, equality, and protest, took place in San Francisco. Riding a bike changes the way we perceive life and the world around us. It promotes self-reliance and environmental responsibility. Group rides force motorists to slow down and enjoy the parade. Whether you’re looking to “reclaim the streets” or just get outside, community rides are a creative and distinct way to explore the city.

Big time

Detroit has pretty much set the bar when it comes to community bike rides. In the warmer months, thousands of riders will join the procession for Slow Roll Detroit, now in its seventh year, and 23+ ride, knows how to have a good time. Meeting most Mondays, riders cycle through neighborhoods, folks come out, wave and watch the parade, raising community awareness of feelings of togetherness. The event has made a big impact on the Motorcity. Check into slowroll.bike for registration, membership options, updates on ride locations, themes and how to financially support the massive project. May through October.

Detroit Slow Roll Kick Off Ride | Monday, May 7 | 5:30pm

Rides in the 419

Driving up to ‘the D’ is one way to take to the streets, but neighborhood ‘Rolls’ or group rides are popping up in Toledo, alongside a few long-standing area events. From bike shops to community groups, any way you roll it, cycling with a group is a fun and safe way to explore routes for the first, or the 100th, time. Visit Toledo Roll on Facebook to stay in the loop.

Spoke Life Cycles | spokelifecycles.com

This new bike shop hosts mountain bike trail racing teams and community rides in the Metroparks.

26611 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg | 419.931-9919

Perrysburg Slow Rollers, hosted by Spoke Life. Community group ride through various Perrysburg locales on these weekly social rides. Lights are a must for night cycling.

10th Annual Barry Roubaix 62. This challenging 62 mile gravel race is no joke. Sign up to join the Spoke Life team.

Saturday, April 21 | 7AM

Barry Roubaix Race | Hastings, MI | barry-roubaix.com

CycleWerks focuses on athletic training rides, challenging competent road riders and speed cyclists to compete with the best.

7510 New West Rd, Whitehouse | 419-517-7577

Brick and BBQ Rides. For an athletic challenge, meet at the shop where participants will start with a ride (approx. 10-16 miles) followed by a run (2-5 miles). Mileage and pace vary by week, depending on weather, light, and those present to train. After the workout, stick around for grilling and beverages.

Wednesdays at 6:30pm | April 25 & May 2, 16, 23, 30

Wersell’s Bike Shop wersellsbikeandskishop.com

Wersell’s is the host of some of the area’s longest-standing community bike rides. Events are open to the public with a GLOW ROLL theme (deck out your bike with glow-in-the-dark lights). Meet at the shop 15 mins. prior to the ride. Routes vary, but usually pass through the Ottawa Hills and Old Orchard Neighborhoods, Wildwood Metropark, and the University Bike Trail. Most rides keep a slow and steady pace for about two hours. Support the shop for all you biking needs. Family friendly. Lights are a must for all night cycling.

2860 W Central Ave, Toledo | 419- 474-7412

Glow Roll | Friday, April 20 | 7pm

Glow Roll | Wednesday, May 23 | 7pm

Reggie’s Bike Shop | reggiesbikes.com

This local bike shop hosts regular community bike rides open to the public. Rides vary from event to event, and organize carpools to the location. From mountain biking in Brighton, to a night of Bike-n-Bowl, Reggie’s Rides are fun. Support the shop for all your biking needs.

5934 Secor Rd, Toledo | 419-475-1585

Island Lake Recreation Area Ride w/ Reggie’s

Meet at the store to carpool at 9am or meet at the Trailhead Lot at Island Lake for a fun day of trail riding.

Island Lake | 6301 Kensington Rd, Brighton, MI

Saturday, April 21 | 10:30am

Jermain/Ottawa Park Group Ride w/ Reggie’s

Meet at the Ottawa Park parking lot for this mountain bike trail ride.

Wednesday, April 25 | 6pm

Toledo Roll Community Bike Rides

Supporter, fan, and frequent flyer of the Detroit Slow Roll, John Eikost brings that enthusiasm back to Toledo. Toledo Roll rides take cyclists past the many murals of Downtown Toledo, the Historic South End, Uptown and Adams St. Village. Bring old friends and make new ones. Get connected with Toledo Roll on Facebook.

Toledo PubRiders Community

These fun rides have a multi-purpose: support local bars, have fun, and raise donations for area kids in the way of collecting new boxes of crayons from riders. Rides vary from 15-40 miles. Lights are a must for all night cycling. Helmets recommended. Facebook.

Sylvania Slow Ryders

A community group hosting group rides in Sylvania most 4th Sundays in the warmer months. Search for them on Facebook or contact sylvaniaslowryders@gmail.com.

Toledo Bikes | toledobikes.org

Toledo’s only bike co-op with this mission: “To keep bicycles out of the waste stream and put them into the hands & feet of those who need them. Also, to help educate people on proper maintenance and repair of their bicycles and safe practices of riding.”

The co-op hosts group rides downtown, as well as bike-friendly drive-in movies.

114 Washington St, Toledo | 419-386-6090

Bike-In-Movie at Toledo Bikes

Bike down to the shop for a special, all-ages outdoor movie in the parking lot. Check out the 80s BMX movie, RAD. Donation. BYOB.

Friday, May 11 | 8:30pm

Maumee Valley Adventurers mvadventurers.org

Part of a 40-year tradition in NW Ohio, MVA is a peace-seeking non-profit, with community members seeking to “educate and empower people of all ages, cultures and economic backgrounds by providing and advocating for affordable recreational and travel opportunities.” MVA continues to host numerous group rides varying by location, pace, and purpose. A yearly membership of $10 is encouraged, but non-members can attend all Group Rides.

“Spring through fall, join us for Thursday and Saturday morning bike rides. In summer, we also have Tuesday evening ice cream rides. Riders must wear helmets.”

Pat Squire, Activities Chair | 419-243-7680

Scenic Sylvania Ride

20 mile round trip. Meet at the Nature Photography Center for a ride to Mayberry Square for lunch.

Thursday, April 12 | 10am

Secor Metropark | 10001 W Central Ave, Sylvania

Elvin Buchele | 419-885-0528

Fallen Timbers Cannonball Ride

20 miles. Ride the scenic Wabash-Cannonball Trail and grab lunch in Historic Whitehouse. Meet at the JCP, lot F2.

Thursday, April 19 | 10am

Fallen Timbers Mall | 3100 Main St, Maumee

Elvin Buchele | 419-885-0528

Tour de Maumee Ride

20 miles. Explore the shops and streets of Maumee, and ride the Anthony Wayne bike trail. Lunch in Maumee. Meet at the watertower.

Thursday, April 26 | 10am

Parkway Plaza | Corner of Town St & S Detroit Ave & AW Trail

Marcia Roby | 419-382-0883

MVA Saturday Social Rides

“Join our Saturday social ride, with a stop for coffee.” Routes vary.

Most Thursdays | 9am

Lowe’s | 7000 Central Ave, Toledo

Keith Webb | 567-703-6378

MVA Bike Tours

For more information about these group bike tours, visit mvadventurers.org.

Portage River Tour | Sunday, June 24

Metroparks Tour | Saturday, July 21

Irish Hills Tour | Sunday, September 16

Tombstone Tour | Sunday, October 21

Toledo Farmers’ Market

Ride to the Market Day. Bike to the market and show your community spirit.

May 12 | 9am-noon

525 Market St, Toledo | toledofarmersmarket.com

Beverly Neighborhood Ride

Friday, May 11 | 8:30pm | Beverly Block Watch

Beverly Park | 3722 Beachway Blvd, Toledo

Old West End Festival

Although golf carts are the official ride of choice for the week long festival, bicycles are a close second, if not tied. Explore the neighborhood and the parties via two wheels. Don’t forget a lock. Lights are a must for all night rides.

OWE Fest | June 1-3

Historic Old West End, Toledo | toledooldwestend.com

Art Loop Toledo | theartscommission.org

Not an organized group ride, but bike riding is a great way to explore the Loop, especially in the warmer months. Art Loop Toledo takes place in the city’s center and surrounding areas every 3rd Thursday of the month, April-December, 5:30-9pm. Themes vary. Bring water in the warmer months.

419 Day | April 19

Glass City Film Fest | May 17

Art of Autos | June 21

Summer Spectacular | July 19

Dog Days of Summer | August 16

Haunted Harvest | October 18

Toledo Ride of Silence

“Cyclists will take to the roads in a silent procession to honor cyclists who have been killed or injured while cycling on public roadways. Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with motorists, the motoring public often isn’t aware of these rights, and sometimes not aware of the cyclists themselves.” Join the Global Ride of Silence. Meet at the University of Toledo, Lot 1 North, by the University Trail.

Tuesday, May 16 | 6:30pm

Bancroft & Towerview, Toledo | Keith Webb | 567-703-6378

Toledo Bicycle Coalition | toledobikeco.com

“The Toledo Bicycle Coalition inspires people to bicycle and advocates for a city where everyone feels comfortable riding.” Community group hosts special events and bike rides.

Toledo Museum of Art Color Wheels Rides

toledomuseum.org

The Museum hosts group cycle tours exploring themes of art in the community.

Bedford Bike Cruise

Choose from a 30 mile route or the family route.

Saturday, May 19 | 10am

Forrest View Lanes | 2345 W Dean Rd, Temperance