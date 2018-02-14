Ann Arbor Film Fest, redux

Before you attend the 56th annual Ann Arbor Film Festival (March 20-25), rewind to 2017 during the 55th AAFF Digital Tour.

See six new experimental, animated, documentary, and narrative short films from the 55th AAFF during the traveling film festival’s stop in Toledo, hosted by the Toledo City Paper and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

Read more about the digital tour here.

7pm. Thursday, February 22.

Toledo Lucas County Public Library McMaster Center,

325 N. Michigan St., 419-259-5200. Aafilmfest.org Free