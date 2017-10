Stock up on coffee table novelties, biographies, tutorials and Toledo Museum of Art special collection works during the annual TMA Fall Art Book Sale. Sponsored by the Museum Library League, this day-and-a-half event allows you to buy fascinating collections at a discount. For members-only access that allows you an hour earlier entry to the sale, join online. 1-6pm on Friday, October 27. Noon-3pm on Saturday, October 28.

