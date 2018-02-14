The Autumn Gineen Trunk Show

With fabric that is the perfect weight and texture to snuggle into, a favorite blanket can keep you warm in the winter; that comforting embrace, like a mother’s hug, makes you feel confident and safe. A woman feels that way when she puts on her favorite dress— the one that hugs her curves and falls just right on her frame. The notions of comfort, class and confidence are used to craft couture fashions— the kind of fashion that would make your mother proud.

Detroit flair to Toledo

Autumn Gineen learned how to sew at a young age and, 30 years later, she has brought her Detroit flair to Toledo. Establishing herself as a custom clothier, with creations inspired by life experiences and the women around her, Gineen relates that fashion is an outward expression of oneself. Her original designs create confidence, with every piece tailored for body shape and personality. Gineen gets to know her clients during a consultation, to discuss design ideas/concepts, fabric choices and special embellishments and to set a completion date. In her UpTown atelier, she takes measurements and sketches ideas. She draws inspiration from her clients and other influences, like Pinterest. The supplies and materials she uses are sourced from fabric stores as well as thrift shops that offer vintage and unique findings.

See the merch

Autumn Gineen’s Trunk Show, Saturday, February 24 at Sojourner’s Truth Art Gallery, takee on the cause of empowering young women who struggle with their body image, fulfilling her dream to mentor and invest in the lives of youth. She provides an answer to the question asked by many girls, “Why do all the prettiest dresses come in the smallest sizes?” She features clothing for all occasions, from school days to prom, in sizes 14 and up, to encourage girls to develop a self-love to carry with them no matter where they go.

The event will feature local models in a fashion show and, in addition to Gineen’s creations, clothing from other local designers and boutiques. By networking with like-minded individuals, building partnerships and engaging with other local businesses that wish to grow, Gineen extends an open invitation to the show to those who wish to participate, partner or become a sponsor. Attendees will explore the world of custom-tailored special occasion dresses along with other handmade goods and accessories.

$8. Sponsorships, donations,

and more are available.

6-8:30pm. Saturday, February 24.



Sojourner’s Truth Art Gallery

1811 Adams St. | 567-318-2248

facebook.com/bellocose