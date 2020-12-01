ZESTOLEDO donates over $60,000 to charities despite Party cancellation

Photo: Nikki Morey and Ann Ebbert of Cherry Street Missions Ministries

Although ZESTOLEDO was forced to cancel its 2020 Spring “Party with a Purpose” due to the COVID outbreak, the organization was still able to donate over $60,000 to area charities this year, thanks to the generosity of its sponsors and ticket buyers.

ZESTOLEDO’s event, referred to as the area’s “Premier Wine and Food Event,” brings together the talents of Toledo chefs showcasing their cuisine. A true extravaganza for foodies, 100% of the funds raised at the annual event benefit nonprofit organizations in the Glass City aimed at feeding, providing shelter and educating people in the community.

Despite the cancellation of the event this past April, the majority of the event’s sponsors and ticket buyers chose to donate back to the organization. As a result, ZESTOLEDO was able to award over $60,000 to seven area charities.

This year’s grant recipients were Aurora Project, Toledo Day Nursery, Catholic Charities Opportunity Kitchen, Toledo GROWs, Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, Cherry Street Mission Ministries and ProMedica Ebeid Center.

