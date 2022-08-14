UT sorority celebrates centennial, honors local women

The University of Toledo’s Iota Theta Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho is celebrating their centennial year on Saturday, September 3 in downtown Toledo at Hensville. The ‘Firefly Nights Labor Day Gala’ will honor sisters who have impacted and served their communities.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. was founded at Butler University in Indianapolis on November 12 of 1922. This November marks the centennial celebration of this historic community’s beginning. Historically, the sorority is African American and was founded on the slogan, “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority places focus on sisterhood, scholarship and service. This community has served numerous communities and championed causes for change.

The UT chapter’s centennial honorees include: Lynn H. Gardner, Erika D. White, Petee Talley, Kimberly Ward and Clara Petty. These women have specifically raised money for deserving high school students pursuing a higher education. This night will highlight the pillars of the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority by honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of their fellow sisters and recognizing these women for serving their community in a way that highlights scholarships.

This event is hosted by the Iota Theta Sigma chapter. The theme is inspired by a night under the stars and the dress code is all white. DJ Keith Success will be spinning music, and there will be many opportunities to donate, including a silent auction. You can also help by purchasing a ticket to the event on September 3 at 7pm and join the party at Washington and St. Clair St. in Toledo.