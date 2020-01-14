Toledoans for Safe Water host screening of Rights of Nature doc, ‘Invisible Hand’

The group behind the groundbreaking Great Erie Bill of Rights legislation will present a free screening of a new documentary about the origins of the Rights of Nature movement.

A showing of Invisible Hand, a film directed by Joshua Pribanic and Melissa Troutman, will be hosted by Toledoans for Safe Water on Sunday, January 19, at the Maumee Indoor Theatre.

The movie tells the stories of Grant Township, Pennsylvania, the first community to attempt to defend the rights of an ecosystem from the building of fracking waste, and the Standing Rock, North Dakota fight to protect water, led by Indigenous tribes.

A Q&A with activists Will Falk and Mike Ferner, as well as organizer Tish O’Dell, will follow the screening.

3:30pm. Sunday, January 19. Maumee Indoor Theatre,

601 Conant St., Maumee. 419-897-8902. invisiblehandfilm.com