Toledo City Podcast: Midstory Team Talks Retaining Bright Minds in Toledo

In this week’s podcast episode, Logan Sander, Alex Lim, Ruth Chang and Sam Chang talk about returning to Toledo with swanky Ivy League-level educations and founding a storytelling nonprofit. In providing promising young people both local and from around the country with a platform to share stories inspired by life in Toledo, Midstory looks to bolster Northwest Ohio’s self-image with a healthy dose of perspective.

This episode’s music is “Girl from Lviv” by Jim Rooster from the Free Music Archive, CCO License.

