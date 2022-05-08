Toledo 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride prepares to get fancy

Put on your finest attire, grab your vintage hog and prepare to take to the Glass City streets as the 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride takes place on Sunday, May 22.

Toledo is one of more than 700 cities in 100 countries to participate in the event, which sees motorcycle riders from all over the world wear fancy clothing and ride their classic and vintage-styled bikes in a themed event designed to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health. More than 100,000 riders participate in the event annually.

The event was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2012 by motorcyclist Mark Hawwa. Inspired by a photograph from the television series Mad Men, showing iconic character Don Draper wearing a suit while riding a motorcycle, Hawwa struck on the idea of a themed ride that would stand in contrast to the stereotypical “biker” image, while at the same time raise money for men’s health issues.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is partnered with Movember, one of the leading fundraisers for men’s health issues and the inspiration of an annual event which sees men around the world grow a mustache to raise money and awareness.

This is the sixth year of Toledo’s participation in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. Riders must be registered to view local ride details, which remain confidential until the day of the event. To participate, register at gentlemansride.com.