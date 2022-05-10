UPDATED Music Notes – May 2022

PHOTO CREDIT: Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

UPDATE 5/10: The Stranahan Theater announced on Tuesday, May 10 that the Yngwie Malmsteen concert scheduled for May 11 has been cancelled due to “circumstances beyond our control.” All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase, and there is no reschedule date currently. Call the Stranahan box office at 419-381-8851 with any questions.

Way, aye, blow the man down

Though most of us have never worked on a merchant sailing vessel, we all are familiar with the classic song style that often accompanied the back-breaking work: The sea shanty. Local choral ensemble whateverandeveramen. will present a performance unlike any other with an evening of Drinking Songs and Sea Shanties on Sunday, May 15 at the new Earnest Brew Works downtown. $20 will not only garner admission to the event, but also earns attendees one beer— perfect for singing along to the olde timey tunes. $20. 6pm. 25 S. St. Clair St. 419-318-8344. whateverchoir.org

Saluting Sousa

A musical legend of another era will be celebrated on Memorial Day Weekend, as the work of John Philip Sousa is performed by the Toledo Symphony. Stars and Stripes Forever: A Tribute to John Philip Sousa, at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle will include many of the classic favorites of the patriotic composer. Sousa’s work has become synonymous with patriotism, with classics like “Semper Fidelis,” “The Liberty Bell” and of course “Stars and Stripes Forever.” $25-56. 8pm. Friday, May 27. 2445 Monroe St. 419- 255-8000. toledosymphony.com

Malmsteen goes on Odyssey to Stranahan

One of the biggest names in neoclassical metal, Swedish music legend Yngwie Malmsteen is widely considered one of the greatest electric guitarists of all time. On Wednesday, May 11, the rock icon returns to Toledo with a one-night show at the Stranahan Theater. Performing since 1978, Malmsteen first made his mark on the American music scene in the 1980s, and released his latest album, Parabellum, in May 2021. $33.50-$83.50. 8pm. 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd. 419-381-8851. stranahantheater.com