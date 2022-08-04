Should Toledo’s mayor and City Council have term limits?

In recent months, discussions by the city’s charter review committee have raised the issue of whether the term limits currently set in place for the mayor and members of Toledo City Council should be changed or eliminated.

Right now, Toledo’s mayor is limited to a pair of consecutive four-year terms, while members of City Council can only serve for three consecutive four-year terms.

A proposal from members of the charter review board has recommended extending the mayoral limit to include a third term. Individuals on both side of the issue have spoken out in recent days, with some going so far as to suggest the elimination of term limits completely.

Ultimately it will be up to Toledo City Council whether to put the issue in front of area voters, possibly as soon as the November 8 election. With this in mind, City Paper would like to hear from you: